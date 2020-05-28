Lake Geneva might revamp liquor license rules again

It could be “last call” soon for Lake Geneva’s new system of awarding liquor licenses to businesses.
A committee of the Lake Geneva City Council has recommended scrapping the system in which license applicants are scored on points competitively rather than just reviewed on a first come-first serve basis.
Implemented last year, the new arrangement gives preference to license applicants who live in Lake Geneva, who plan improvements to their building, and other categories.
Advocated by then-Mayor Tom Hartz, the system was intended to eliminate any appearance of favoritism or politics, while also giving small business owners a chance to compete against big names for a coveted Class B license to serve hard liquor.
But questions surfaced after the city applied the point system several times, and denied licenses to applicants who seemingly qualified by achieving the required 30 points or more.
The owners of Sabai Sabai Thai Restaurant, for example, were denied a license to add hard liquor to their successful restaurant at 306 Center St.
Sabai Sabai manager Sumalee Brewer said she and her colleagues were never given a satisfactory explanation for why they were rejected after scoring the 30 points needed to qualify for a license.
Brewer said although she does not know what sort of system the city might be considering now, she supports any new arrangement that would evaluate applicants fairly and make clear why some businesses are denied.
The city’s action, she said, is costing Sabai Sabai business among customers who would like to sit any enjoy cocktails after dinner.
“We don’t understand why we didn’t get a license,” she said. “If we get a license, it would be good for our business.”
Other applicants similarly have been rejected after scoring well on the point system, including Flat Iron Tap at 150 Center St. and Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar at 835 Wrigley Drive.
Meanwhile, the city awarded a Class B license to Cuoco Pazzo Antipasto Bar, which is opening in the former Red Geranium location, 393 N. Edwards Blvd., despite that applicant scoring lower than other applicants.
Flat Iron Tap registered 46 points — higher than any other applicant at the time — but was denied a license.
Flat Iron Tap manager Sarah Siudak said officials at the downtown restaurant were frustrated that they scored so highly under the point system, but that city council members did not follow the system.
“We are trying to expand and do really exciting things downtown, but the city’s policies are so random,” Siudak said. “It’s very difficult for businesses to make solid plans for the future.”
Members of the city council finance, licensing and regulation committee voted May 19 to recommend dropping the point system and looking for a new process of awarding liquor licenses.
“It obviously wasn’t working,” Alderwoman Cindy Flower said of the point system.
Hartz was defeated in the April 7 election to new Mayor Charlene Klein.
Klein was in attendance at the May 19 committee meeting, but she did not indicate what direction she favors on liquor license reviews.
City Clerk Lana Kropf, whose office issues liquor licenses, told aldermen she worked with Hartz on developing the point system. She noted that the city council approved the new system last September.
Kropf said it was intended as an improvement over the previous arrangement, which often left applicants unsure how they were being evaluated, she said, and sometimes left licenses in limbo without explanation.
Of the points system, she said, “It would give people a set of guidelines of what the council was looking for.”
Other ways of earning points included shopping locally for goods and services, supplies for businesses, operating an existing business, and employing more people.
Alderman Ken Howell acknowledged that the council supported Hartz in creating the point system.
But, Howell said, “It’s been awkward in execution.”
The full city council was scheduled May 26 to consider the committee’s recommendation to scrap the point system.
Committee members did not talk about what sort of process might be implemented instead to evaluate liquor license applicants.
“We’re going to start something new,” Howell said.
