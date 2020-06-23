Lake Geneva museum back open to the public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Geneva Lake Museum in downtown Lake Geneva has reopened to the public following an extended shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum Director Janet Ewing said the museum at 255 Mill St. was open to visitors again effective June 17.

“We’re just happy to be back and sharing our museum with the public again,” Ewing said.

Several safety guidelines have been put in place at the museum to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing markers on the floor, hand sanitizer for visitors, a request for visitors to wear face masks, and a new prohibition on patrons touching displays or exhibits.

“We are now a no-touch museum,” Ewing said.

The gift shop will remain closed, and the museum’s Tuesday @ 2 lecture series remains indefinitely suspended.

Ewing said the museum has done well since re-opening, and patrons have been following the public health guidelines.

“Everybody is happy to be getting back to the museum,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a great summer.”