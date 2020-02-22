Lake Geneva neighborhoods might get their own markers

Neighborhoods in Lake Geneva could become more identifiable in the future.

City officials are considering implementing a neighborhood identification program, in which a street sign with the neighborhood’s name would be placed near the entrance of each neighborhood.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said implementing such a program could encourage people to have more pride in their neighborhood.

“I’ve been told that people take ownership when they can identify where they’re from,” he said.

Earle said the program also would make it easier for residents and visitors to locate different neighborhoods in the community.

City officials discussed the issue Feb. 11 during a city council public works committee meeting.

Alderwoman Selena Proksa said the program would be a cost-effective way to highlight the different neighborhoods in Lake Geneva.

“I personally like having the neighborhood delineation,” Proksa said. “It’s something that’s not going to be very expensive, and we’re doing it as we’re doing the normal maintenance of the sign replacement.”

