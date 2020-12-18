Lake Geneva now connected to White River Trail, 5-mile extension complete

Area bicyclists and hikers now have an additional pathway to enjoy a recreational stroll or bike ride thanks to a partnership between VISIT Lake Geneva and a local business.

Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva and Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, began working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about a year ago to have a 5-mile bicycle path constructed that would connect Lake Geneva to the White River Trail.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said that goal has been accomplished, and the trail was completed this fall.

The 5-mile path begins on the north side of Lake Geneva near Highway 120 to Elkhorn then connects to the 19-mile White River Trail, which extends from County Highway H near Elkhorn east to the Racine County community of Dover.

Klett said the bike path extension will provide safer access to the White River Trail without people having to cross a busy highway.

“The Department of Transportation was repairing it, and we got to them in the nick of time, so they added in the new bike lanes,” Klett said.