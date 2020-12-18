Lake Geneva now connected to White River Trail, 5-mile extension complete

Area bicyclists and hikers now have an additional pathway to enjoy a recreational stroll or bike ride thanks to a partnership between VISIT Lake Geneva and a local business.
Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva and Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, began working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about a year ago to have a 5-mile bicycle path constructed that would connect Lake Geneva to the White River Trail.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said that goal has been accomplished, and the trail was completed this fall.
The 5-mile path begins on the north side of Lake Geneva near Highway 120 to Elkhorn then connects to the 19-mile White River Trail, which extends from County Highway H near Elkhorn east to the Racine County community of Dover.
Klett said the bike path extension will provide safer access to the White River Trail without people having to cross a busy highway.
“The Department of Transportation was repairing it, and we got to them in the nick of time, so they added in the new bike lanes,” Klett said.
Ann Esarco, co-owner of Avant Cycle Cafe, said it was suppose to take about three years to complete the trail, so she is pleased that it was completed in less than a year.
“It was a phenomenal accomplishment,” she said.
Klett said she and Esarco worked with state Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to get the trail constructed.
Support Local Journalism
“It was truly a team effort,” Klett said. “It was Ann’s business, it was the chamber and our legislators all working together.”
Esarco said now that Lake Geneva is connected to the White River Trail, people also will have access to the Oak Leaf Trail in Milwaukee County, which is being connected to other trails throughout Wisconsin.
“The whole Oak Leaf Trail, once it’s all connected, it will go across the state and be about 700 miles,” Esarco said. “Eventually, that is a plan to connect the entire U.S. with a multi-use trail.”
Besides the five-mile path to the White River Trail, Lake Geneva officials also plan to extend the South Street bicycle trail, which is located by Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles to connect to a future YMCA campus, which will be located near the intersection of Highway 120 and County Highway H.
The city of Lake Geneva received a $835,316 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Department of Transportation earlier this year to help pay for the South Street bicycle trail extension.
Esarco said the trail extensions will provide more walking and biking opportunities in the Lake Geneva area.
“It helps people and families move around, whether they’re on a two-wheel bike or pushing a baby carriage around,” Esarco said. “So to help us all get around, all these improvements are necessary, and we want to push for them.”
Klett said, during the upcoming year, VISIT Lake Geneva plans to work with Avant Cycle Cafe, Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures, Peddle and Cup and other bicycle-related businesses to help promote bicycling in the Lake Geneva area.
“We are making this more of a bicycling destination,” Klett said. “All of us forces coming together, we’re going to become a big biking destination.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.