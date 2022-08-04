Lake Geneva officially approves beach passes for YMCA summer camp program

Lake Geneva aldermen have officially approved to award beach passes to the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA for its summer camp program.

The city council members unanimously approved, July 25, to allocate 60 Riviera Beach passes to the YMCA. The passes are used by the campers and YMCA staff.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the beach pass allocation, July 5. The full city council was set to vote on the measure July 11, but the meeting was cancelled because of a lack of a quorum.

YMCA officials plan to use the passes during weekly visits to the beach and during the camp’s “survivor team challenge week,” which runs from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12, and during the “summer send-off fiesta,” which will be held during the final week of the camp.

During the visits, YMCA staff typically ropes off a separate area of the beach for the campers and supply their own lifeguards, swim vests and flotation devices.

Alderman Ken Howell said allocating the passes to the YMCA will give the campers an opportunity to use the beach and possibly encourage them to visit the beach on their own time.

“The FLR decided that’s a good thing to get the kids down there, and, not only that, it might bring some business later on if they want to come by themselves,” Howell said.