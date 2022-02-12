Lake Geneva officials and citizens ask that inactive board be reactivated

Several Lake Geneva officials and residents are requesting that an inactive cemetery board be activated once again.

The Lake Geneva City Council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee dissolved the cemetery board in April 2021 and transfer its responsibilities to the public works committee.

However, the proposal was never voted on by the full city council.

“That means, as of now, the cemetery board has not been eliminated,” Public Works Director Tom Earle said. “It is just inactive, and the public works committee has been assuming the cemetery board’s role.”

Members of the cemetery board were responsible for helping to oversee the city cemeteries and the funds that were received from the sale of cemetery lots.

The board consisted of five members who were appointed by the mayor to serve two-year terms.

Alderman Ken Howell proposed last April to dissolve the board because the members were not meeting very often.

According to the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, the cemetery board’s last scheduled meeting was Dec. 11, 2019, which ended up being cancelled. There were no scheduled meetings for the board in 2020.

Three of the five board seats were vacant at the time the board was disbanded.

A proposal to re-active the board was discussed during the city council’s public work’s committee, Jan. 24.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like the cemetery board to be re-activated, because the board is still included in the city’s ordinances.

“If you look at the minutes on the website, yes we voted to disband it in 2021, but they were meeting regularly,” Fesenmaier said. “Then in December 2019, the meeting was cancelled, then no one met again. So I find that mysterious.”

Fesenmaier said re-activating the board would relieve some responsibilities from the public works committee.

“That would take it off our plate, too, because it was thrown into this committee,” Fesenmaier said.

Mary Sibbing, Lake Geneva resident, said she also would like the cemetery board to be re-established, so residents could be involved with helping to oversee the city’s cemeteries.

“I believe it’s important for both Oakhill Cemetery and Pioneer Cemetery to have one board made up of our citizens that overseas the day-to-day operations, which include record keeping, reporting and audits,” she said.

Sibbing said when she was a member of the city’s communication ad hoc committee last year, she and other members were interested in helping to make improvements to the city’s cemeteries.

“I believe our cemeteries are sacred lands where we go to pay respect for our loved ones that have gone before us,” Sibbing said.

Earle said in order for the cemetery board to be re-activated, the mayor would have to appoint new members.

He said the public works department has always been in charge of the day-to-day operations of the city’s cemeteries regardless of whether there was an active cemetery board.

“We have two full-time and one part-time employee dedicated to the cemeteries,” Earle said.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she will meet with City Administrator Dave Nord about the steps involved with re-activating the cemetery board. Flower said the issue probably will be discussed again during a future finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting.

Fesenmaier said she feels people would be interested in serving on the cemetery board if it is re-activated.

“I’m sure we would find people who would attend meetings again,” Fesenmaier said. “I think it’s very important to do this.”

Earle said the city previously had a cemetery commission, then around 2014 the city council approved to eliminate the commission and establish a cemetery committee.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.