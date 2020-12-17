Lake Geneva officials approve Riviera tenant list and rental lease agreement

She said offering outdoor dining could help attract more customers for the vendors.

"That would definitely get people to the Riviera, not just for the Gage Marine Boats," Flower said.

Klein said that is an issue that city council could decide in the future, but she feels that items does not need to be included in the 2021 lease agreement.

"Somebody has pointed out to me that if people were eating out there, we would have a huge problem with seagulls bombarding the people like they do in many other cities that are on ocean fronts or lakes," Klein said. "I think it's worth a little more thought."

City Attorney Dan Draper said if a vendor did offer outdoor dining, it would have to be adjacent to their business.

"If you want to explore something like that, we can certainly look at that," Draper said.

As part of the lease agreement, the tenant's security deposit will increase from $1,000 to $2,000. The tenants are required to pay a security deposit in case their vendor space is damaged, if they are delinquent in paying any of their utility bills or if they are past due on their rent.