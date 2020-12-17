Lake Geneva officials approve Riviera tenant list and rental lease agreement

Lake Geneva officials have officially determined which vendors may occupy space in the lower level of the Riviera next year and which ones may not.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a tenant list for the lower level of the Riviera for 2021, Dec. 14.
Three tenant spaces are set to be eliminated next year because of a renovation project that currently is being completed to the historic building.
City Administrator Dave Nord indicated that the tenants who were not offered to sign a lease for 2021 because of the eliminated spaces include: Creative Glassblowing, Air Brush/Tattoo shop and Dockside Gifts.
The vendors who could be returning and were asked to sign a lease-- according to a map of the lower level-- include the Riviera Beach Shop, Sterling Works, Nana's Popcorn & Funnel Cakes, KC's Sweets/KC's Sweet 16 and Going Bananas.
The Cheese Box, which currently is located at 801 Wells St., also is listed as a potential vendor for the Riviera.
The map of the lower level also identifies a space as "to be determined," which also could be occupied by retail vendors.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked, during the council meeting, if any potential vendors have expressed an interest in occupying that space.
Mayor Charlene Klein said one potential vendor declined, but two others have expressed an interest, and the city is waiting to hear back from them.
Klein said she does not feel there will be a problem with filling that space.
Nord said the vendors who were not asked to return next year could request to rent space in that area.
"I would think they could request consideration, but I also believe there were a few other businesses who are currently considering applying for that location," Nord said.
The tenant list was recommended by the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee, Nov. 24, during a closed session.
Nord said the proposed tenants still have to sign a lease agreement in order to operate a vendor space at the Riviera next year. He said he plans to have the leases signed within the next several weeks.
"If, for whatever reasons a business changes their mind and decides they won't occupy their space in 2021, the city can reach out to some of the others who expressed an interest," Nord said.
The city council members also approved the provisions for the 2021 Riviera tenant lease agreement, Dec. 14, by a 7-1 vote with Flower voting "no."
Flower said, earlier in the year, the council members discussed whether vendors would be allowed to offer outdoor dining as part of their business and asked if that was still being considered.
She said offering outdoor dining could help attract more customers for the vendors.
"That would definitely get people to the Riviera, not just for the Gage Marine Boats," Flower said.
Klein said that is an issue that city council could decide in the future, but she feels that items does not need to be included in the 2021 lease agreement.
"Somebody has pointed out to me that if people were eating out there, we would have a huge problem with seagulls bombarding the people like they do in many other cities that are on ocean fronts or lakes," Klein said. "I think it's worth a little more thought."
City Attorney Dan Draper said if a vendor did offer outdoor dining, it would have to be adjacent to their business.
"If you want to explore something like that, we can certainly look at that," Draper said.
As part of the lease agreement, the tenant's security deposit will increase from $1,000 to $2,000. The tenants are required to pay a security deposit in case their vendor space is damaged, if they are delinquent in paying any of their utility bills or if they are past due on their rent.
Rental rates for the vendor spaces will remain at their current rate, which is $43.50 per square foot, and lease agreements still will be for one year.
Tenants will be required to present a comprehensive list of products and services that they plan to offer as part of their business.
City officials have said that during previous years, some vendors have sold the same types of products, which has cased disputes among tenants.
A tenant's lease agreement could be terminated if the city does not approve their products.
The concourse area will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. in 2021. The concourse area currently is closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Several aldermen have said that changing the concourse hours will allow some of the businesses to remain open until all Gage Marine boat cruises end.
