Lake Geneva officials approve sidewalk cafe renewal applications

With Lake Geneva's tourism season approaching, several Downtown restaurant owners are planning to offer outdoor dining this summer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, May 23, to renew sidewalk cafe permit applications for several Downtown businesses including Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, Flat Iron Tap, Guac Star, Haborside Pub & Grill, Harry's Cafe & Place, Lake Aire Restaurant, Oakfire, Popeye's on Lake Geneva, Simple Cafe and Sopra Bistro.

The city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the sidewalk cafe permit renewals, May 17.

The permits, which will be in effect from July 1 to June 30, 2023, still have to be approved by the full city council.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, during the finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, questioned why the proposed outdoor seating area for Sopra Bistro, 724 W. Main St., extends to the neighboring property of Allision Wonderland toy store, 720 W. Main St.

City Clerk Lana Kropf said the owners of Sopra Bistro had an agreement with the owners of Allision Wonderland to extend outdoor seating to their property, but that agreement will expire this year.

"We told them they couldn't renew that this year," Kropf said. "They did it because of COVID, but we told them we really need to stick to the ordinance. We need to make sure they're within the lines of their property."

Fesenmaier said the Farmstand's, 720 W. Main St., outdoor seating area also extends to a neighboring property and asked if they will no longer be allowed to extend their sidewalk cafe dining area when their permit expires.

"When they come in, will we treat them the same as Sopra then, so they will have to remove those tables?," Fesenmaier asked.

Kropf indicated that the Farmstand also will not be allowed to extend their outdoor seating area when their sidewalk cafe permit expires this year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.