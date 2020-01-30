Lake Geneva officials consider boosting downtown parking fines to $40

Parking fines in downtown Lake Geneva could double to $40 under an alternative to a parking rate increase that has drawn opposition from business owners.
Faced with criticism over a proposed $3-an-hour rate for prime parking spaces, city officials also are discussing instead raising parking to $2 an hour throughout all of downtown.
Parking currently costs $1 an hour except in the prime lakefront areas where it is $2 an hour.
Downtown business owners have petitioned against boosting prime parking to $3 an hour, out of concern that it will drive customers away from the city’s shopping district. Officials say the rate increase would generate an additional $400,000 a year for the city.
At a committee meeting Jan. 21, alderman discussed alternatives to the rate increase, including the idea of doubling fines from $20 to $40 for parking tickets.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, parking operations manager for the city, said doubling the fines would generate about $125,000 a year — and would encourage people to feed the meters.
“This would give them more of an incentive,” she said.
Members of a city council committee also discussed leaving the $2 parking rate alone in prime lakefront areas, and instead boosting parking to $2 an hour in other downtown areas where it is currently $1 an hour.
Officials said that would generate $350,000 to $400,000 a year.
Business owner Kevin Fleming, who is among those fighting the $3-an-hour rate hike, said some downtown merchants would support instead raising rates to $2 an hour throughout downtown.
Fleming said one business owner supports charging for parking year-round, although he added that most want to continue making parking free between November and March.
“We don’t want to see $3 an hour,” he said. “There are other options out there.”
Whatever direction the city goes, any changes would need approval from the full city council.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of increasing downtown parking fines as a deterrent for people who do not put money into the meters.
“You violate, you pay,” Hedlund said.
Alderman Ken Howell, however, said he opposes higher fines, because he believes that would discourage visitors from returning to Lake Geneva.
“I can’t see raising the parking tickets to $40,” Howell said. “You could get a lot of mad people who may or may not come back.”
City officials also have discussed another option which would include increasing parking to $3 an hour only during the peak tourism season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, which would generate about $200,000 a year.
At the committee meeting, aldermen voted 4-1 against boosting parking rates to $2 an hour throughout the downtown area. Howell cast the only vote in favor of the idea.
Other alderman said they are not against the idea, either, but they wanted to first solicit more input from downtown business owners.
“If we choose any increase, I would choose that one,” Alderman John Halverson said of the $2 rate.
Alderman Doug Skates urged postponing action on the matter to discuss the issue further with the business community.
“At least, let’s have a conversation,” Skates said. “I would like to see this continued.”