Lake Geneva officials consider boosting downtown parking fines to $40

Officials said that would generate $350,000 to $400,000 a year.

Business owner Kevin Fleming, who is among those fighting the $3-an-hour rate hike, said some downtown merchants would support instead raising rates to $2 an hour throughout downtown.

Fleming said one business owner supports charging for parking year-round, although he added that most want to continue making parking free between November and March.

“We don’t want to see $3 an hour,” he said. “There are other options out there.”

Whatever direction the city goes, any changes would need approval from the full city council.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of increasing downtown parking fines as a deterrent for people who do not put money into the meters.

“You violate, you pay,” Hedlund said.

Alderman Ken Howell, however, said he opposes higher fines, because he believes that would discourage visitors from returning to Lake Geneva.

“I can’t see raising the parking tickets to $40,” Howell said. “You could get a lot of mad people who may or may not come back.”