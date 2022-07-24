Lake Geneva officials consider next steps for controversial South Street trail extension project

Payment of a bill related to what has become a controversial trail extension project has been approved despite a request to halt payment.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Finance, Licensing & Regulation Committee approved to pay city bills totaling about $177,021, July 5, by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Fesenmaier requested that a $3,200 payment to Strand Associates, Inc., engineers for the proposed South Street trail extension project, be removed until city officials address residents’ concerns related to the project.

City officials plan to extend the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles.

The trail is set to lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120. The trail also is set to extend west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.

The City of Lake Geneva received an $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the project.

Several residents who live along South Street have expressed concerns related to the project including trees being removed, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which is set to be 10 feet.

City officials have said that the grant requires the trail to be 10-feet wide. However, the trail could be reduced to eight feet for short distances.

Fesenmaier requested that the payment to Strand Associates be withdrawn from the bills and that the city pauses the project until the residents’ concerns are addressed.

“I would like to pull it out because we have a public that continues to email us with concerns about this project,” Fesenmaier said. “I think we need to assure them we are taking a pause to listen to their concerns and figure out what to do with those concerns and how we are going to proceed.”

City Administrator Dave Nord said the bill to Strand Associates has been submitted, and the project cannot be paused because the city council has not approved to do so.

Nord said representatives form Vandewalle & Associates, the city’s planning firm, have been trying to contact the state to determine what the ramifications would be for pausing the project.

“Strand is out there doing a multitude of things other than just worrying about sidewalk widths and things of that sort,” Nord said. “They have other things they are contract-bound to do, and that’s what they’re doing. The council, no committee, nobody has made a motion to stop the project.”

Fesenmaier said the project was scheduled to be discussed during the June 27 public works committee meeting but it was not placed on the agenda, and a special meeting was supposed to be held to give residents an opportunity to express their concerns about the project, but the meeting was never scheduled.

“Those things haven’t happened, so these bills need to stop until we are all on the same page,” Fesenmaier said. “I don’t think the project should go forward until we know what we are proceeding with.”

Alderman John Halverson said the issue was not discussed during the public works committee meeting, because there was no updated information regarding the project.

“It was nothing nefarious,” Halverson said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would like to discuss the project further with the department of transportation, but the city still needs to pay its bill to Strand Associates.

“I agree we need to have someone from the state here, but that has nothing to do with paying for services rendered to the city when we haven’t told them to stop,” Hedlund said. “I like your discussion, but I don’t think we cannot, not pay them.”

After some discussion, Fesenmaier’s motion to withdraw the payment to Strand Associates from the city bills failed by a 2-3 vote, with her and Halverson voting “yes.”

Nord said the city could conduct a meeting regarding the South Street trail extension project in August.