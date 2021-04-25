Lake Geneva officials in favor of boat-cleaning machine

Lake Geneva officials seem to be in favor of temporarily obtaining a portable boat-cleaning unit which would be shared among other Walworth County communities this summer.
But first they want to figure out where the unit would be stationed when it is the city’s turn to use the equipment.
Representatives from the Geneva Lake Association and Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake are in the process of purchasing a portable boat-cleaning system which would be temporarily stationed at boat launch areas in communities along Geneva Lake.
The boat-cleaning machine would be transported to the different lakefront communities throughout the summer.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee expressed interest in using the machine during their April 13 meeting.
Robert Morava, representative for the Geneva Lake Association, explained the features of the equipment to city aldermen during the meeting.
Morava said the unit includes a vacuum which would be used to remove any potential invasive species from a boat before and after it is launched into the lake.
He said several invasive species such as starry stonewort, zebra mussels and mollusks have entered the lake over the years, and the unit would help reduce the spread of those species.
“Our goal is not to eliminate those because that’s virtually impossible,” Morava said. “Our goal is to control the movement of those inward, inbound and outbound between the lakes.”
The unit also includes information about the importance of boat cleaning. Morava said he hopes the information would encourage people to clean their boats before launching them into the lake.
“This has a tremendous billboard effect,” Morava said. “What we want to do is promote the cleaning of boats, promote the non transfer of invasive species from one lake to another.”
Morava said the machine features a Bluetooth communication device which will alert the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency when it is full.
The cost to purchase the machine is about $35,000 with the cost being shared among the Geneva Lake Association and Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surface water grant.
Morava said they expect to receive the unit either in late May or early June.
“We have the funding. We have it ordered,” Morava said. “Now we would like Lake Geneva to be a big part of this, too.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of Lake Geneva using the unit and sharing it with other surrounding communities.
“I think we would be remiss if we didn’t allow this to happen,” Hedlund said.
Alderman Ken Howell said he also would like Lake Geneva to temporarily use the machine this summer but would like city officials to determine an appropriate location to install the unit when it is in Lake Geneva.
Howell said, eventually, he would like Lake Geneva to purchase its own boat-cleaning machine.
“If this ends up working well, we might end up — down the road — buying one as a city to keep it here all the time where we don’t have to share it,” Howell said. “I would hope everyone nearby would do the same thing.”
Morava said he would like other area lakes to have similar equipment.
“This is a new concept, new idea that’s probably 5 to 10 years old that’s starting to get legs,” Morava said. “We really have an opportunity to get our lakes a lot cleaner and to maintain the quality we have right now and to improve it down the road.”
Whether Lake Geneva will use the unit will first be voted on by the piers committee, then the finance, licensing & regulation committee, before being voted on by the full city council.
“Once it gets out of committee, it usually happens in a two- or three-week period,” Hedlund said. “I think this is needed.”