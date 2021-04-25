Lake Geneva officials in favor of boat-cleaning machine

“I think we would be remiss if we didn’t allow this to happen,” Hedlund said.

Alderman Ken Howell said he also would like Lake Geneva to temporarily use the machine this summer but would like city officials to determine an appropriate location to install the unit when it is in Lake Geneva.

Howell said, eventually, he would like Lake Geneva to purchase its own boat-cleaning machine.

“If this ends up working well, we might end up — down the road — buying one as a city to keep it here all the time where we don’t have to share it,” Howell said. “I would hope everyone nearby would do the same thing.”

Morava said he would like other area lakes to have similar equipment.

“This is a new concept, new idea that’s probably 5 to 10 years old that’s starting to get legs,” Morava said. “We really have an opportunity to get our lakes a lot cleaner and to maintain the quality we have right now and to improve it down the road.”

Whether Lake Geneva will use the unit will first be voted on by the piers committee, then the finance, licensing & regulation committee, before being voted on by the full city council.

“Once it gets out of committee, it usually happens in a two- or three-week period,” Hedlund said. “I think this is needed.”

