Lake Geneva officials: Library sidewalks in need of repair

Sidewalks near the Lake Geneva Public Library are in need of a facelift, according to city officials.
Emily Kornak, executive director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, presented concerns related to the library’s sidewalks during the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, July 5.
Kornak said sidewalks on the east side of the library, facing Cook Street and Wrigley Drive, and sidewalks between Main Street and the main entrance of the library are in deteriorating condition and are in need of repair.
“They have been kind of taking a beating both through weather and renovation construction to the point where in certain places they are a trip hazard,” Kornak said. “They are breaking some of our equipment and also they are not easy for anyone with any kind of mobility challenges to get over sometimes.”
People are also reading…
Kornak said, according to the city’s concrete contractor Chris Humphreys, it would cost between $2,700 and $2,800 to repair the sidewalk on the east side of the building.
The cost to repair the sidewalk near the main entrance, which would include removing and replacing the decorative brick pavers, would cost between $15,000 to $20,000.
Kornak said the library currently does not have funding in its budget to pay for the sidewalk repairs and as is asking the city to consider funding options to pay for the projects.
“We didn’t anticipate that progression of the wear and tear as quickly as it did,” Kornak said. “So we don’t have the funds in our budget.”
City Administrator Dave Nord said the city probably has enough money to complete one of the sidewalk projects this year but not both.
“It isn’t budgeted,” Nord said. “Our money, as far as sidewalks, doesn’t go a long way.”
After some discussion the finance committee members unanimously approved to obtain bids for repairing the sidewalk on the east side of the building and to place the sidewalk repairs near the main entrance of library in the 2023 budget.
“I think the east side, sidewalk is the priority here,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said.
Kornak said she agrees that sidewalk on the east side of the building is probably in the most need of repairs since it receives a lot of use.
“That is getting really uneven, and we do use that quite a bit in terms of foot traffic,” Kornak said. “That side of the building has our programs, so there’s a lot of in and out.”
A renovation project was completed at the library earlier this year.
Lake Geneva homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,150,000
Gorgeous country estate on 12 acres! As you drive down the private drive you will immediately feel the peace & quiet that this private estate offers. This all brick, maintenance-free home is surrounded by the natural beauty of forest & farmland, offering ultimate privacy! Features 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, a home office/library, parlor, great room, formal dining, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, & a large sunroom with Pella windows W/built-in shades! Spacious main floor laundry & additional finished rooms. The existing layout will easily accommodate an ideal mother-in-law/Au Pair suite or expand into hobby rooms. Garages galore!! Nicely finished 3-car garage, plus a 2nd attached garage w/4 doors & a unique 30x32 outbuilding. Only 20 min. to Lake Geneva. Some staged photos.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $520,000
Almost 4,000 sq ft. of home! TONS of high end UPGRADES makes this home low maintenance! Kitchen newly remodeled with granite countertops, endless storage, light features and large island. Open concept on main floor. Major appliances new within the last few years. New roof with high end shingles. Never go out of power with a newly installed whole house generator. $20k Pella slider window upgrades with electronic shades. Decorative epoxy flooring in large 3 car garage and sub level of home. Professional landscaping and regular maintenance. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. In-law suite with large doors for accessibility. Kohler products in bathroom and so much more! Lake access!
5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $1,395,000
Quality new construction home in time for your summer at the lake. Private wooded back yard backs up to White Tail Ridge conservancy. Walking trail to Fontana steps away. Spacious deck & screened porch w/vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom design with open concept. Oversized kitchen island with quartz top. Spacious primary bedroom suite with 2 large closets. Main level laundry. Lower level family room designed for entertaining with roughed in bar, bunk room and walkout. Fontana beach, launch, restaurants, shopping & marina all within minutes.
8 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $2,490,000
Welcome to the Downtowner! This 8 bedroom, 7 1/2 bathroom vacation property is a delightful blend of edgy, industrial, contemporary, and creative design. Everywhere you look is a fun design feature. Floor to ceiling windows frame the view of the creeks and the two-level decks and sunroom make for great gathering areas. There is also a below sidewalk patio with plenty of room to entertain. Restaurants and shops are within a block and Geneva lake is just around the corner. Parking for 5-6 cars on a private drive.All furnishings and furniture included in sale. Great rental income revenue.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $3,736,000
Stunning new Engerman built home ready for fall move-in. Deeded lake rights with boat slip and association pier. Lake views, MOD Pool, additional heated garage for toy storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $815,000
Rare opportunity- Sprawling 5BR Ranch in the Exclusive Lake Geneva Aire Estates. Settled on 3.5 private acres with wooded trails & pond frontage w/ pier. Large in-ground swimming pool & hot tub. 2.5 car attached garage plus a 47'x35' hangar for cars, toys/equipment, or your very own airplane! Association amenities include a 2300' paved/lighted air strip/airport, and a 20-acre park with stocked pond. Horses allowed. Home features new HWFs throughout main level. Spacious LR with vaulted ceiling, bay window & double sided stone fireplace. Bright, open eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful backyard. New granite countertops. Newly finished LL w/ 2nd KIT, full bath & tons of living space. Bonus room with closet + office with half bath. Just minutes from all beautiful Lake Geneva has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,395,000
Absolutely spectacular setting of 80' of frontage on Lake Elizabeth! No wake area & tons of wildlife out front! Custom home built with pride! 3 decks & a gazebo! Country size kitchen w/island, oak cabs, Corian c-tops & brkfst bar leads 2 huge open FR w/dbl Frnch dr entry, tons of recessed lighting & great views! Very large DR w/cstm blt-ns! Convenient 1st flr bdrm w/full bath! Gorgs mbdrm w/vaulted clng, sitting area, sep exercise rm & lux bath w/step up whirlpool tub, sep shwr & dual vanities! Convenient lndry in lrg master bedroom closet! The walkout bsmnt is endless w/office, game rm, rec rm, 2 bdrms, full bath & plenty of stg! New roof/gutters '19, leaf guards, zoned heating & cooling & newer well pump! Time to enjoy lake life with plenty of room for the entire family & then some!
7 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,295,000
7 BEDROOM/7 BATH vacation property in a beautiful 1920's Federal style house just one block from Lake Geneva and 3 blocks from downtown. Located on a corner lot with plenty of parking in the back (up to 8 cars). Home is being sold furnished. There is also a separate ''Barracks'' bunk room with a full bath. The main house will sleep up to 15 and the ''Barracks will sleep up to 8 in twins. Enjoy your morning coffee on the 4 season sun porch that wraps around the front of the house or in the fenced yard with a screened-in gazebo.Great rental income revenue.All furnishings and furniture included in sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $419,900
It was worth your wait!!! MASSIVE Price drop, pool is open and ready!!! Fresh paint in many of the rooms and carpets professionally cleaned this week for the new reveal!!!! The beautiful in-ground pool is surrounded by a huge yard for backyard games, newer shed and a perfect grill spot. No need for fighting over parking with this forever stretching driveway and tandem four car garage- The third bay is deep for tandem parking-overhead door on the back too. Inside this lovely home there is a room for everyone, giant family room, rec room in the basement, the secondary master suite upstairs is a great flex space with a joined office. The kitchen had an amazing makeover last year and is super functional to enjoy meal prep and entertaining at the same time. Storage solutions are solved with the massive crawl space and the three car garage. Big ticket updates have been handled- roof 7 yrs, siding 5 yrs, windows 6 yrs, pool cover and pump 2021, shed 2017, flooring and paint in upper 2nd bedroom 2022, master bathroom 2021, kitchen 2021, sliding glass door 2021, sunroom flooring and paint 2021, washer and dryer 2020. Pool pump May 2022!!! Let's get your family moved in soon!!! Unincorporated hidden gem!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $319,900
***INVESTORS*** (TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 1 2023. CURRENT TENANT PAYS $2,400 A MONTH). 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in Emberwood West. Bright and inviting foyer that leads you up to the spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors. New kitchen with granite counters, large pantry and eating area. Cozy Master bedroom with large closets and new master bath. Two other spacious bedrooms. Large family room in walkout basement with gas fireplace, two bedrooms and full bath. Relaxing outdoor entertaining space with two decks and patio. Large fenced in yard. New Roof 2020. Agent Owned.