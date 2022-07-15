Lake Geneva officials: Library sidewalks in need of repair

Sidewalks near the Lake Geneva Public Library are in need of a facelift, according to city officials.

Emily Kornak, executive director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, presented concerns related to the library’s sidewalks during the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, July 5.

Kornak said sidewalks on the east side of the library, facing Cook Street and Wrigley Drive, and sidewalks between Main Street and the main entrance of the library are in deteriorating condition and are in need of repair.

“They have been kind of taking a beating both through weather and renovation construction to the point where in certain places they are a trip hazard,” Kornak said. “They are breaking some of our equipment and also they are not easy for anyone with any kind of mobility challenges to get over sometimes.”

Kornak said, according to the city’s concrete contractor Chris Humphreys, it would cost between $2,700 and $2,800 to repair the sidewalk on the east side of the building.

The cost to repair the sidewalk near the main entrance, which would include removing and replacing the decorative brick pavers, would cost between $15,000 to $20,000.

Kornak said the library currently does not have funding in its budget to pay for the sidewalk repairs and as is asking the city to consider funding options to pay for the projects.

“We didn’t anticipate that progression of the wear and tear as quickly as it did,” Kornak said. “So we don’t have the funds in our budget.”

City Administrator Dave Nord said the city probably has enough money to complete one of the sidewalk projects this year but not both.

“It isn’t budgeted,” Nord said. “Our money, as far as sidewalks, doesn’t go a long way.”

After some discussion the finance committee members unanimously approved to obtain bids for repairing the sidewalk on the east side of the building and to place the sidewalk repairs near the main entrance of library in the 2023 budget.

“I think the east side, sidewalk is the priority here,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said.

Kornak said she agrees that sidewalk on the east side of the building is probably in the most need of repairs since it receives a lot of use.

“That is getting really uneven, and we do use that quite a bit in terms of foot traffic,” Kornak said. “That side of the building has our programs, so there’s a lot of in and out.”

A renovation project was completed at the library earlier this year.