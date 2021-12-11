Lake Geneva officials recommend Business Improvement District select company for audit

Lake Geneva officials are recommending that the Business Improvement District (BID) selects a company to conduct a proposed forensic audit on its finances.

And aldermen have indicated they want the BID to pay for the audit themselves, not the city.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, has requested that the city conduct a forensic audit on alleged mismanagement of funds from the organization that has occurred during the past few years.

The Business Improvement District had a negative fund balance from 2017 to 2019. Condos has said he wants to know what happened to the misappropriated funds.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Finance, Licensing & Regulation Committee approved, Oct. 6, a draft request for proposals document for obtaining bids from companies that may be interested in conducting the forensic audit.

Four companies recently submitted bids, which ranged from $16,500 to $114,210, to conduct the forensic audit.

“That’s a big difference,” City Administrator Dave Nord said of the range of bids.

Sikich, LLP Partner, Forensic and Valuation Services of Milwaukee submitted a bod of $16,500.

Bergankdv, Ltd. of St. Cloud, Minnesota submitted a bid of $22,500.

BKD, LLP of Chicago submitted a bod of $60,000.

Cotton & Company LLP of Alexandria, Virginia submitted a bid of $114,210.

Members of the finance committee recommended, Nov. 22, that the Business Improvement District select the company to conduct the forensic audit. The recommendation was approved by a 3-2 vote with aldermen John Halverson and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

Alderman Ken Howell said the Business Improvement District should select the company since they are the ones who are most likely going to pay for the audit.

“I don’t know if the city can choose any one of these companies since the city is not likely to be paying for it,” Howell said. “They would know they are paying for it and not the city.”

Fesenmaier said the city should be involved with the audit because even though the Business Improvement District approves their own expenses, the city makes the payments for them.

“The council needs to take ownership of what happened and at least investigate,” Fesenmaier said.

Halverson said he feels the full city council should decide which company will conduct the audit.

“I do think the city council does need to take ownership,” Halverson said. “I don’t know if the city should pay for it or the BID should pay for it, but I think it should be brought to the city council for recommendation.”

Comptroller Karen Hall said she informed the Business Improvement District Board of the negative fund balances last year, but she does not suspect them of any wrongdoing.

“I don’t think there is anything fraudulent,” Hall said. “I just think it’s a simple case of misspending, spending too much and pushing it into the next year.”

Whether the Business Improvement District should select the company and pay for the audit has not been voted on by the full city council.

Condos said, during the Dec. 1 Business Improvement District Board meeting, that the board will not take any action regarding the forensic audit until the full city council votes on the issue.

He said the city should select the company and pay for the audit since city staff makes payments on behalf of the Business Improvement District.

“We will have to decide what we’re going to do once the city votes on it— whenever they do,” Condos said. “They haven’t voted on it. So this is a little bit of the cart before the horse.”

Dimitri Anagnos, board member, said the board really cannot make a decision until the city council gives their final vote.

“There’s nothing we can do before it’s voted on by the city,” Anagnos said.

Alderwoman Shari Straube, who is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said several of the council members feel the Business Improvement District should pay for the audit.

“Basically, the thought process is really most of the aldermen feel this isn’t something the city should be paying for,” Straube said.

Condos said he is not accusing the past Business Improvement District Board members or the city of any wrongdoing but feels the misappropriated funds should be investigated.

“I will debate anybody on this issue,” Condos said. “Whether they made a mistake, whether they didn’t understand, we are responsible to the BID district property owners that provide the funding that we use.”

The Business Improvement District is a tax-supported business organization, which was established in 1991 to help improve the appearance of the downtown area.

The group hosts several events throughout the year including Cocoa Crawl, Wine Walk, First Fridays, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

Downtown property owners fund the district through property taxes. The city collects the taxes and distributes the money to the Business Improvement District.

