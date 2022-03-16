Lake Geneva officials reject agreement to have advertisements installed on disc golf course tee markers

A disc golf course in the City of Lake Geneva will not feature any tee markers with advertisements — at least not in the foreseeable future.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously voted down a proposed agreement with Innovation Design LLC, of Gladwin, Michigan, Feb. 28, to install tee marker signs with advertisements in the city’s disc golf course located in Dunn Field near Sage Street.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended rejecting the proposed agreement Feb. 16. Members of the board of park commissioners directed the agreement to the finance, licensing & regulation committee, Dec. 21, 2021, by a 3-2 vote.

Alderman Ken Howell said there were several aspects of the agreement that the finance committee members did not like.

“The biggest reason we want to deny this is because we really didn’t like the contract they showed,” Howell said. “There were too many problems with it. Once it gets worked out and brought back there’s a chance it will pass, but the way it was presented it was a no-go.”

As part of the proposed agreement, representatives from Innovation Design would sell advertisements on tee signs that would be installed in the disc golf course. Innovation Design officials would provide the signs, and city staff would install the signs within seven days after they were delivered.

Innovative Designs would retain 100% of the profits from the advertisements, and the city would have use of the signs.

“Basically, we were giving them a contract to advertise and get all the proceeds, and we would get nothing for it,” City Attorney Dan Draper said. “They basically said, ‘We will put up the tee markers, but they get all the advertising revenue.’”

The contract would have been for five years and would have automatically renewed for another five years if the agreement was not terminated.

Draper said the contract also was vague as to whether the city could get out of the agreement with a 60-day notice.

The city also would have been responsible for any damage, vandalism or theft that would occur to the signs.

“We didn’t like any of that,” Howell said.

