Lake Geneva officials remind residents and business owners to remove snow from their sidewalks

Lake Geneva officials are reminding residents to remove all snow and ice, and salt as needed, from sidewalks abutting their properties. The city has received an accumulation of snow that requires removal.

The owner or occupant of any property not located in the Central Business District is responsible for removing all snow and ice that accumulates on the entire width of the sidewalk in front of or adjacent to their property no later than 24 hours after the snow has stopped accumulating.

The owner or occupant of any property within the Central Business District is responsible for removing all snow and ice that accumulates on the entire width of the sidewalk in front of or adjacent to their property no later than 12 hours after the snow has ceased to accumulate.

The department of public works or code enforcer may delegate sidewalks which have not been cleared in a timely manner to city employees and/or independent contractors, upon default of the person whose duty it is to clear the snow. Such actions may result in costs being billed to the property owner of occupant.

For more information, visit www.cityoflakegeneva.com.