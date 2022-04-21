Lake Geneva officials select company for impact fee study

Lake Geneva officials have hired a company to determine if the city’s impact fee structure needs to be updated and if more impact fees need to be added to help pay for future infrastructure needs because of increased development.

Members of the city council unanimously approved, April 11, to hire Ruekert & Mielke Inc. to conduct a public facility needs assessment and impact fee study for the City of Lake Geneva.

Representatives from Ruekert & Mielke submitted a bid of about $32,222 to conduct the study.

Alfred Benesch & Company of Lakeland, Florida submitted a bid of about $212,285, and Baker Tilly, US, LLP of Madison offered to conduct the study for about $39,500.

City officials have been discussing updating Lake Geneva’s impact fee structure and possibly implementing additional impact fees for more than a year.

The city currently collects a $1,865 waste water impact fee, $1,690 water impact fee and $230 park impact fee. However, the city could collect an impact fee for the police department, fire department, library and other city departments if a study determines that they are necessary.

“The consultant will look at the future needs of the city’s various departments and quantify what facilities are needed and accurately determine what those impact fees will be and construct a fee structure,” City Administrator Dave Nord said. “To be clear, the State of Wisconsin has very specific laws regarding what type of facility needs are eligible to have an impact fee.”

Impact fees are financial contributions developers pay to municipalities to help fund projects that are needed because of their development.

Funding from impact fees could be used to help pay for traffic control signals, police stations, fire stations, parks, sewage treatment facilities, athletic fields, medical facilities, storm water collection facilities, libraries and roads.

Before impact fees can be imposed, a study has to be conducted to determine if they are justified.

City Attorney Dan Draper said Ruekert & Mielke’s study will help determine if the city’s current impact fees need to be updated, if additional impact fees are necessary and the rate that the fees should be implemented.

“You’re projecting population growth into the future and you’re saying as a result of this population growth, we think it’s going to have an impact on this facility and this facility, and then they assess the fee based on that,” Draper said.

If the feasibility study determines that Lake Geneva’s impact fees should be updated or additional impact fees should be imposed, then the city council would vote on an ordinance regarding a revised impact fee structure.

“The statute clearly says that you cannot adopt an ordinance and impose an impact fee until you do this feasibility study,” Draper said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is concerned that developers could obtain a “permit of occupancy” before their property is assessed, then they would not be required to pay any updated or additional impact fees.

Fesenmaier said properties that are assessed during the study should be subject to any updated impact fees or additional impact fees.

The City of Lake Geneva previously implemented impact fees for parks, the library and the fire department, but the city council voted to remove those impact fees in 2013.

City aldermen have discussed conducting a feasibility study to possibly update the Lake Geneva’s impact fee structure for about a year.

Fesenmaier said she is disappointed that it took a year for the city to hire a company to conduct such a study.

“People who are taxpayers should be irate that this has taken this long,” Fesenmaier said. “We have dragged our feet. This issue was before us in April. It’s been a year. It doesn’t take that long.”

