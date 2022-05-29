Lake Geneva officials to reconsider contributing additional $50,000 for traffic signal installation

Lake Geneva officials are set to reconsider whether to contribute an additional $50,000 toward a traffic-signal installation project.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, May 23, to reconsider whether to contribute an additional $50,000 to help pay the cost to install traffic signals near the intersection of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

The motion to reconsider was approved by a 4-3 vote with aldermen Ken Howell, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Shari Straube voting “no.”

City aldermen approved, May 9, to contribute the additional $50,000 toward the traffic signal project by a 5-3 vote.

The city is sharing the cost of the project with the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District.

City officials currently are contributing $150,000 toward the project, but are considering increasing that amount to $200,000 because the cost of the project has increased from about $527,728 to about $716,395 because of potential supply order changes, design fee costs and construction oversight costs.

Both school districts are contributing $283,197 to help pay for the traffic signals.

Howell said, even though he voted in favor of providing the additional funding, he wants the council members to discuss reconsidering the issue because of a wage and compensation study that is currently being conducted on how the city pays its employees compared to other area municipalities, and the city could be advised to increase the amount of money it compensates its workers.

“There was a good case made for not doing it, then there was more information as far as our future financial problems with the wage study,” Howell said. “I thought it deserved another look or the possibility of another look.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is not in favor of contributing the additional funding, because it would negatively impact Lake Geneva taxpayers. He said the school districts serve other surrounding municipalities, and residents in those communities should help share in with the additional costs.

“I think the consensus of everyone in Lake Geneva is this stoplight needs to happen, but since the school districts are both taxing bodies, they can spread that tax to everybody that goes to both of those school districts instead of the residents of Lake Geneva taking on the whole burden,” Hedlund said. “I think because people who live in the surrounding areas not inside the City of Lake Geneva, their children’s safety is paramount, and I think they should contribute and that extra money can be dispensed among all of them instead of just the citizens of Lake Geneva.”

The council members unanimously approved, May 23, to hold off voting on using money from the city’s contingency fund to pay for the additional $50,000 contribution.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee approved, May 17, to use money from the contingency fund to pay for the additional contribution.

Howell said the council members should not vote on a funding source until they determine whether they are going to contribute the additional $50,000.

“This was passed on the conditioned that it would be approved,” Howell said.

The city council members are set to vote on whether to reconsider contributing the additional $50,000 and to use money from the contingency fund to pay the additional contribution during their June 13 meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

City aldermen also unanimously approved, May 23, to use money from the contingency fund to help pay the cost for an engineering study to determine if a traffic signal is warranted near the intersection of Center Street and Interchange North.

The council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended, May 17, to use money from the fund to help pay for the study.

City aldermen approved, April 25, to pay up to $4,000 for the cost of the study.

The city is paying half the cost, and Walworth County is paying the other half. The study is expected to cost between $6,000 and $7,000.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the study is set to begin in late May and should be completed by early September.

“We didn’t want to do it before then, because we won’t get accurate counts,” Earle said. “So the county and the city are tandeming on the warrant study. It should be done by Labor Day.”

Lake Geneva’s contingency fund currently has a balance of about $133,715.

