Lake Geneva officials want to make sure developing Symphony Bay subdivision has adequate number of stop signs

Lake Geneva aldermen want to make sure that a subdivision that is in the process of being developed has the appropriate number of stop signs.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Aug. 22, to ask the police department to evaluate the Symphony Bay subdivision to determine where stop signs may be needed in the future.

The Symphony Bay subdivision, which is located near the corner of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard, currently is being constructed in several phases. A certified map for the sixth phase of the development was approved by the city council, June 20.

The request for the stop sign evaluation came after representatives from Fairwyn Ltd., developers for the subdivision, asked the public works department that a stop sign be installed near the intersection of Sonata Way and Cadence Circle because of increased traffic in that area.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the corner of Sonata Way and Cadence Circle forms a “T” intersection. He said with increased traffic near that intersection and more people moving into the subdivision as it is being developed, he feels a stop sign might be needed.

“It kind of makes sense to put a stop sign there,” Earle said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a house cleaning item, and I would support the one-way stop sign.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she has received requests from residents who live in the subdivision that three stop signs be installed near that intersection instead of one stop sign.

“That’s a main thoroughfare,” Fesenmaier said. “As the development is built out, there are some other cross streets, so that ‘T’ would be a good place, as they’re coming and exiting, to be able to stop.”

Earle said he has no issue with the city installing three stop signs at that intersection, but the city should obtain an opinion from the police department to determine if three stop signs are needed.

“The developer saw an issue and brought it to the DPW and said, ‘Would you mind if we put a stop sign there?,’” Earle said. “If you want to expand that to three, I don’t want to speak for the PD, but I would get their opinion. I don’t see an issue.”

After some discussion, Fesenmaier proposed that the police department review other intersections in the Symphony Bay subdivision to determine if they are in need of stop signs.

“I think the development needs to be looked at as a whole,” Fesenmaier said. “Rather than just focus on that one and keep going back, have the PD look at the whole subdivision of Symphony Bay to make sure we’re not missing other recommendations at the same time.”

The Lake Geneva City Council approved the Symphony Bay subdivision in 2017. Once completed, the Symphony Bay subdivision is set to feature about 427 residential units.

The subdivision is set to be completed within the next five to six years.