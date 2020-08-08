You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva OK's $600,000 for street work
alert top story

Lake Geneva OK's $600,000 for street work

{{featured_button_text}}
Reconstruction work continues on Main Street

Lake Geneva crews completed a major road repair project to Main Street in 2018, and plan to have about $600,000 in street repair projects completed for 2020.

 File photo, Regional News

Lake Geneva has agreed to spend more than $600,000 on street repairs and improvements this year.

The city council has approved a $612,605 bid from Payne & Dolan Inc. of Waukesha to work on the city’s 2020 street improvement projects.

The bid is about $200,000 less than the city had budgeted, which means extra funds will be available to address other city needs.

Some of the road projects planned for this year include resurfacing areas of Warren Street, Sage Street, Horace Street, Heather Circle, Sue Ann Drive, Maytag Road and Adria Drive.

The city also plans to reconstruct alleyways from Pleasant Street to LaSalle Street; Clover Street to Maxwell Street; Geneva Street to Main Street; and Warren Street to Maxwell Street.

City officials plan to repave a pedestrian path on Townline Road from Curtis Street to Hudson Trail.

City engineer Greg Governatori said the city had budgeted about $800,000 for this year’s street improvements.

“Our prices were actually lower than expected, so that was good to see,” he said.

Payne & Dolan underbid competitors that had sought higher prices of $669,492, $676,251 and $762,067.

City Administrator Dave Nord said the leftover $200,000 could be used to pay engineering costs for street improvements, or for other projects that the city may want to complete this year.

“If the additional money isn’t expended this year, it will be rolled over for next year’s projects,” Nord said.

The city last year hired Payne & Dolan for about $750,000 in street repairs and improvements.

“They’re a good contractor,” Governatori said. “They’re familiar with the city and how things operate here in the summer months.”

+34 34 images from the Lake Geneva Protest Against Racism and Injustice

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

May 5 Arrest during County Board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics