Lake Geneva OK's $600,000 for street work

Lake Geneva has agreed to spend more than $600,000 on street repairs and improvements this year.

The city council has approved a $612,605 bid from Payne & Dolan Inc. of Waukesha to work on the city’s 2020 street improvement projects.

The bid is about $200,000 less than the city had budgeted, which means extra funds will be available to address other city needs.

Some of the road projects planned for this year include resurfacing areas of Warren Street, Sage Street, Horace Street, Heather Circle, Sue Ann Drive, Maytag Road and Adria Drive.

The city also plans to reconstruct alleyways from Pleasant Street to LaSalle Street; Clover Street to Maxwell Street; Geneva Street to Main Street; and Warren Street to Maxwell Street.

City officials plan to repave a pedestrian path on Townline Road from Curtis Street to Hudson Trail.

City engineer Greg Governatori said the city had budgeted about $800,000 for this year’s street improvements.

“Our prices were actually lower than expected, so that was good to see,” he said.

Payne & Dolan underbid competitors that had sought higher prices of $669,492, $676,251 and $762,067.