Lake Geneva OK's $600,000 for street work

Lake Geneva has agreed to spend more than $600,000 on street repairs and improvements this year.
The city council has approved a $612,605 bid from Payne & Dolan Inc. of Waukesha to work on the city’s 2020 street improvement projects.
The bid is about $200,000 less than the city had budgeted, which means extra funds will be available to address other city needs.
Some of the road projects planned for this year include resurfacing areas of Warren Street, Sage Street, Horace Street, Heather Circle, Sue Ann Drive, Maytag Road and Adria Drive.
The city also plans to reconstruct alleyways from Pleasant Street to LaSalle Street; Clover Street to Maxwell Street; Geneva Street to Main Street; and Warren Street to Maxwell Street.
City officials plan to repave a pedestrian path on Townline Road from Curtis Street to Hudson Trail.
City engineer Greg Governatori said the city had budgeted about $800,000 for this year’s street improvements.
“Our prices were actually lower than expected, so that was good to see,” he said.
Payne & Dolan underbid competitors that had sought higher prices of $669,492, $676,251 and $762,067.
City Administrator Dave Nord said the leftover $200,000 could be used to pay engineering costs for street improvements, or for other projects that the city may want to complete this year.
“If the additional money isn’t expended this year, it will be rolled over for next year’s projects,” Nord said.
The city last year hired Payne & Dolan for about $750,000 in street repairs and improvements.
“They’re a good contractor,” Governatori said. “They’re familiar with the city and how things operate here in the summer months.”
Demonstrators chant "Black Lives Matter"
Demonstrators march on Broad Street
Lt. Gritzner kneels to honor Floyd
Sgt. Jason Hall
Protesters kneel to honor Floyd
Jordan Patino and Kylar Satterstrom
Lake Geneva Main Street Protest
Protesters by the post office
Demonstrators march across Main Street
Crossing Broad Street
Protester holds signs
Demonstrators hold signs
Protest against racism and injustice
Violin
George Floyd is my son
Demonstrators kneel
Protesters kneel
Melissa Perez
Protesters holds signs in Lake Geneva
Denise Millet
Protesters leaving city hall
Protesters crossing Center Street in Lake Geneva
Jordan Patino
Protesters march on Main Street
Denise Millet and family
Protesters march in front of the Riviera
Demonstrators march across Wrigley Drive
Protesters on the march on Wrigley Drive
I can't breathe sign
Crossing Broad Street by Main Street
Protesters cross Broad Street
Protesters march on Geneva Street
Demonstrators march on Geneva Street
Jordan Patino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.