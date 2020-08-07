Lake Geneva Oktoberfest event canceled because of coronavirus

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Geneva's downtown Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board has decided to cancel the end-of-summer event, which draws about 20,000 people downtown over two days.

This year's Oktoberfest was scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11.

Emily Kornak, vice president of the downtown business district board, said officials decided to cancel the event in the interest of safeguarding public safety against the spread of coronavirus.

"The main reason is for safety," Kornak said.

Organizers, however, are moving ahead with another popular event, the Maxwell Street Days sidewalk sale event, scheduled Aug. 28 to 30.

Businesses participating in Maxwell Street Days will be asked to enforce safety regulations to control the spread of coronavirus among shoppers and employees.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.