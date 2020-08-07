You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva Oktoberfest event canceled because of coronavirus
Lake Geneva Oktoberfest event canceled because of coronavirus

Oktoberfest file photo

Lake Geneva's downtown Oktoberfest draws about 20,000 people over two days, so organizers are canceling the event to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

 File photo, Regional News

Lake Geneva's downtown Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board has decided to cancel the end-of-summer event, which draws about 20,000 people downtown over two days.

This year's Oktoberfest was scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11.

Emily Kornak, vice president of the downtown business district board, said officials decided to cancel the event in the interest of safeguarding public safety against the spread of coronavirus.

"The main reason is for safety," Kornak said.

Organizers, however, are moving ahead with another popular event, the Maxwell Street Days sidewalk sale event, scheduled Aug. 28 to 30.

Businesses participating in Maxwell Street Days will be asked to enforce safety regulations to control the spread of coronavirus among shoppers and employees.

+11 Photos: Maxwell Street Days opens in Lake Geneva

Concerned about COVID-19?

