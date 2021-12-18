Lake Geneva Oktoberfest not money-making event this year; idea pitched to charge admission next year

Oktoberfest was not exactly a money-making event for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District this year.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District hosted Lake Geneva’s annual Oktoberfest, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The event featured live entertainment, beer tent, food vendors and German-themed competitions.

Revenues and expenses for this year’s Oktoberfest were announced during the Dec. 1 Business Improvement District Board meeting.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said the event brought in about $15,000 in revenue but costed about $30,000 to conduct.

Some of the costs included entertainment, pumpkins, clean up, shuttle transportation and security.

“We didn’t make money on Oktoberfest, just to be clear,” Tarantino said. “The money that we saved that we budgeted, it’s not revenue. It’s just money that we budgeted.”

Tarantino said the Business Improvement District collected some funding from the vendors and sponsors for the event.

“So thanks to our vendors and sponsors for contributing to that free, community event,” Tarantino said.

About 10,000 people attended the two-day event. Attendance was believed to be affected Oct. 10 because of rainy weather in the afternoon.

“It’s hard to tell,” Tarantino said of the exact attendance. “We didn’t have counters or anything like that.”

Terry Remke, Business Improvement District Board member, said he is pleased with how the event was operated and that there were not too many issues.

“Every time there was a situation, it was taken care of immediately,” Remke said. “I don’t think we had any problems.”

Tarantino said several downtown merchants reported that they had many customers visiting their business during Oktoberfest weekend.

“People were shopping in town,” she said.

Several of the board members proposed ideas for increasing revenue for next year’s Oktoberfest including hosting the event Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Other members suggested expanding the event to other areas of the downtown along with Flat Iron Park.

“That park is small for events,” Remke said. “We would like to expand a little bit and make it a little more structured.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed charging admission.

“It’s a way to bring in more revenue to offset the expenses,” Condos.

The board members are set to discuss more ideas for next year’s Oktoberfest during a future meeting.

“We can do a feedback, brainstorming session and talk about what worked and didn’t work once we start planning Oktoberfest,” Tarantino said.

