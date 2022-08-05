Lake Geneva Oktoberfest permit approved, but discussion ongoing about parking fees

The smells of bratwursts sizzling on a grill, the sounds of German-style music playing in the background and the excitement of people participating in German-themed competitions can be enjoyed as scheduled in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved an event permit, Aug. 2, for the Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The event full permit still has to be approved by the full city council. There is also ongoing discussion about if the city should waive parking fees for the parking area the event takes up.

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest is hosted by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District and features live music, beer tent, food vendors, craft fair, children's activities and German-themed competitions.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said, during the finance committee meeting, that he is in favor of awarding the event permit to the Business Improvement District but questioned waiving $1,440 in parking fees for the organization during Oktoberfest.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District are requesting to use Parking Lot B, which includes 24 stalls, during the three-day event. The cost to rent a parking stall in Downtown Lake Geneva is $20 per day.

"I'm all in favor of Oktoberfest. I think it's a great thing. It brings people to the city," Hedlund said. "I think we need to get a handle on how much we are waiving parking fees for."

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like the city to develop a chart, which lists the criteria for waiving parking fees. She said that would make it easier for staff and the applicant to know if parking fees would be waived.

"It allows the staff to point to it, then everybody knows what the answer is," Fesenmaier said. "Instead of putting them in the position of you can ask for it but we do not know for sure, I think it's cleaner to have a chart."

Alderman Ken Howell said, typically, parking fees are waived if it is for a nonprofit organization, charity event or an event that will benefit the City of Lake Geneva.

"If it's something that's good for the city as a whole, we would waive, which is where this one supposedly comes under," Howell said. "Whether you agree with it or not, that's our criteria now. It's not written down, but that's what the practice has been."

City aldermen also approved to award a temporary "Class B" liquor license to the Lake Geneva Rotary Club to allow the organization to sell beer during the event.

Rotary Club members donate proceeds from the beer sells to local organizations.