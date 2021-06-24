Lake Geneva, other municipalities, to receive more funding than expected from American Rescue Plan Act

The City of Lake Geneva is expected to receive about $47,000 more than initially anticipated from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Comptroller Karen Hall announced during the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, June 15, that according to state’s most recent calculations the city could receive about $848,000 in funding instead of the initially estimated $801,000.
Hall said the city will received the funding in two installments with the first installment expected to come during the final week of June.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The act provides about $1.9 trillion to municipal and state governments, residents, small businesses, schools and other organizations throughout the country to help offset negative financial effects from the coronavirus.
Hall said the city has until 2024 to determine how the funding is going to be spent and until 2026 to have projects that are being paid for with the funding completed.
“So we have time to plan,” she said.
Hall said she and City Administrator Dave Nord currently are trying to determine how the funding could be used and hope to have a list of potential projects by the time the city begins working on its 2022 budget in August.
“So we’re still in the planning phases, and we’re kind of trying to figure out what qualifies and what doesn’t,” Hall said. “We’re trying to have it narrowed down.”
Nord said he is meeting with city department heads to determine what type of projects they would like to see completed with the funding.
“We’re looking to give you a ranking of the ones we believe are eligible, then go from there,” Nord told the aldermen. “At this point, we’re still waiting to get the final word before we bring something to you.”
Nord said a list of potential projects will be presented during a future finance, licensing & regulation committee and could be discussed at other committee meetings before being voted on by the full city council.
“The money doesn’t have to be spent quickly,” Nord said. “If you want to have further discussion on a particular project, it probably would be prudent to send it back to another committee.”
In April, Lake Geneva Public Library Director Emily Kornak proposed that a portion of the funding be used to construct new multi-occupancy restrooms in the library, as part of the building’s future interior renovation project.
City officials said at the time they would have to determine if the funds could be used for that purpose.
No other potential city projects have been presented as possible uses for the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Below is an updated list of revenue each municipality in Walworth County is set to receive, with the funds split into two payments, one in 2021 and one in 2022.
Walworth County: $20,175,141
Town of Bloomfield: $168,097.70
Village of Bloomfield: $496,756.96
Town of Darien: $178,983.23
Village of Darien: $166,423.00
City of Delavan: $864,980.94
Town of Delavan: $558,197.40
Town of East Troy: $424,221.65
Village of East Troy: $451,435.48
Elkhorn: $1,048,674.25
Fontana: $182,227.95
Geneva: $527,529.52
Genoa City: $312,435.64
La Grange: $258,531.33
Lafayette: $209,860.45
Lake Geneva: $848,338.64
Linn: $251,518.54
Lyons: $391,146.39
Richmond: $199,079.59
Town of Sharon: $95,771.73
Village of Sharon: $162,968.94
Spring Prairie: $229,747.48
Sugar Creek: $414,696.81
Town of Troy: $248,169.14
Town of Walworth: $179,506.57
Village of Walworth: $295,898.00
Williams Bay: $276,220.32
City of Whitewater: $1,559,038.12
Town of Whitewater: $153,548.77