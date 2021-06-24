Lake Geneva, other municipalities, to receive more funding than expected from American Rescue Plan Act

“So we’re still in the planning phases, and we’re kind of trying to figure out what qualifies and what doesn’t,” Hall said. “We’re trying to have it narrowed down.”

Nord said he is meeting with city department heads to determine what type of projects they would like to see completed with the funding.

“We’re looking to give you a ranking of the ones we believe are eligible, then go from there,” Nord told the aldermen. “At this point, we’re still waiting to get the final word before we bring something to you.”

Nord said a list of potential projects will be presented during a future finance, licensing & regulation committee and could be discussed at other committee meetings before being voted on by the full city council.

“The money doesn’t have to be spent quickly,” Nord said. “If you want to have further discussion on a particular project, it probably would be prudent to send it back to another committee.”

In April, Lake Geneva Public Library Director Emily Kornak proposed that a portion of the funding be used to construct new multi-occupancy restrooms in the library, as part of the building’s future interior renovation project.