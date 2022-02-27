Lake Geneva Party Bus Company establishing new home in Salem, expanding fleet

After three successful years in business, Lake Geneva Party Bus Company is moving to a new permanent home in Salem in western Kenosha County and plans to add another 15 buses to their fleet over the next three years.

Jon Schnabl, who owns the company with his wife Becca, was born and raised in Lake Geneva. After traveling around the country and the world, he never imagined returning back to his hometown, Schnabl said.

But in 2016, he hit his lowest point. He got divorced and lived in a van ready to take his life. He then moved back home and got help. Within a year he remarried and founded Lake Geneva Party Bus. He now hopes to keep this positive energy going around the community.

“Life's a journey, you just have to keep going,” said Schnabl.

The couple grew their company amidst the pandemic.

“We kind of knew there was a need for it. You look at the community and what the community needs, they need transportation that is reliable and someone that they can always count on,” said Schnabl.

They own four party buses now and are establishing a permanent location in Salem at 10706 Antioch Road, which is at the four-way stop light across from Spring Valley Golf Course on Highway 83.

They are licensed and insured in Wisconsin and Illinois and operate 24/7 as needed by customers.

The building is expected to open in the fall. They plan to expand the fleet more the following year with 15 buses for the area and then expand to Milwaukee and Chicago.

Within the first year of opening their business, COVID-19 spread across the world. However, that did not cause them to shut their doors.

The business managed to stay open; however, that came with a lot of backlash from the community.

“We got hit very heavily on social media. On our Lake Geneva Party Bus Company Facebook page we got 1.2 millions views in 2020 and that was mostly hate speech toward us for not closing our doors,” said Schnabl. “But that’s just how we run our business because we still had bills to pay.”

Eventually the police had surveillance on their home because they were receiving death threats for remaining open.

“With that 2020 situation, I was advertising our business in different facebook groups and many admins were taking my posts down," said Schnabl.

This sprung the idea of the Walworth County Network Facebook Page, which anyone can join and make posts about local businesses and happenings. Schnabl began this page to help small businesses.

Every month Schnabl interviews one to two small businesses to help them get more exposure. Schnabl said that bringing more attention to one business also brings in potential clientele to surrounding businesses.

“If we win as a community, we can win individually as well,” said Schnabl.