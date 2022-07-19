Lake Geneva pedestrian hit, killed Tuesday morning

A pedestrian crossing Williams Street on the north side of Lake Geneva was hit and killed Tuesday morning, according to Lake Geneva Police Lt. Ed Gritzner.
The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, near the intersection of Williams and Milwaukee streets.
The operator of the vehicle was heading northbound on Williams Street and it does not appear the driver saw the pedestrian. It does not appear speed was a factor, Gritzner said, but the crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim, who was a senior citizen, has not yet been released.
The initial report was that a moped was involved, but that was not the case.