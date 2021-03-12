Lake Geneva philanthropist, Chicago businessman Richard Driehaus remembered

His start in finance

Driehaus was born on the southwest side of Chicago. When Driehaus was young, his father had a heart attack and his mom had to go work, he explained in a video posted when he won the prestigious Alger Association of Distinguished Americans award in 2013.

To help make money Driehaus started working a paper delivery route for the Southtown Economist. One day he was bored so he started reading it and discovered the New York Stock Exchange. Then he went to the library and started reading finance magazines to learn more about the exchange and current events.

That is how he got his start in finance.

His company

His company Driehaus Capital Management is an independent investment adviser with $13.2 billion in assets under management as of Feb. 28, according to a release from the company. The firm is structured as a multi-boutique and manages active investment strategies on behalf of professional investors.