Lake Geneva piers being repaired before boating and swimming season

Boat owners may soon notice a fresh coat of paint and a smoother wooden surface on the city’s piers.
Lake Geneva officials are in the process of repairing and repainting all seven of the city-owned piers.
“Everything is being repaired,” Harbormaster Linda Frame said. “All of the rotten wood has been removed and new wood has been put in.”
Frame said she does not have a final estimate cost for the pier project, but the city had allocated about $30,000 in its lakefront fund this year for the work. She said the project will stay within that budget.
When Frame was hired last summer as the city’s new harbormaster she noticed several piers in need of repair. She said walkways were cracked, platforms were loose and wood was rotting.
Frame said she wanted to repair the piers before the damage became too extensive.
“They have not been dangerous. It’s just time to replace all of the bad wood before it gets so rotten that is just breaks off and somebody gets hurt,” Frame said. “This was the year for it.”
Frame said some of the piers have been damaged from past floods, heavy rains and regular wear and tear. The piers are typically installed in April and removed in October.
“Wood is not meant to be standing in water and marinating in water,” Frame said. “That’s why repairs have to be done every so often.”
Frame said some of the piers needed to be repainted to make the surface safer for boaters and swimmers. She said seasonal employees from the city’s public works department have helped her repaint the piers during the past few weeks.
Public Works Tom Earle said the public works department tries to repaint the piers at least every other year.
“Our staff painting the piers is pretty normal,” Earle said. “It’s something we assess every year.”
Frame said the paint that is being used is safe for the lake and aquatic species.
“It’s good to the water,” Frame said. “The stuff we use is a not-for-home product. It’s made for piers and water.”
Frame said she hopes to have all of the boat piers completed by May 15.
“I want to get the piers done and ready for the boaters, so they can get their boats in,” Frame said. “They have been very patient all this time to have some relaxation.”
Frame said the two swimming piers for Riviera Beach will be installed and worked on last, because she is uncertain when the beach will be able to open due to the coronavirus threat.
She hopes to have the swimming piers installed and completed by the end of May just in case the beach is allowed to be reopened by Memorial Day weekend.
“Whatever day we can open the beach, we will be ready,” Frame said.
Frame said the repair work should keep the piers in good condition for several years.
“It extends the life tremendously, and that’s why it has to be done every so often,” she said.
