Lake Geneva piers being repaired before boating and swimming season

Boat owners may soon notice a fresh coat of paint and a smoother wooden surface on the city’s piers.

Lake Geneva officials are in the process of repairing and repainting all seven of the city-owned piers.

“Everything is being repaired,” Harbormaster Linda Frame said. “All of the rotten wood has been removed and new wood has been put in.”

Frame said she does not have a final estimate cost for the pier project, but the city had allocated about $30,000 in its lakefront fund this year for the work. She said the project will stay within that budget.

When Frame was hired last summer as the city’s new harbormaster she noticed several piers in need of repair. She said walkways were cracked, platforms were loose and wood was rotting.

Frame said she wanted to repair the piers before the damage became too extensive.

“They have not been dangerous. It’s just time to replace all of the bad wood before it gets so rotten that is just breaks off and somebody gets hurt,” Frame said. “This was the year for it.”

Frame said some of the piers have been damaged from past floods, heavy rains and regular wear and tear. The piers are typically installed in April and removed in October.