Lake Geneva plans to contest challenge to city's $750 annual short-term rental fee

Lake Geneva officials plan to contest a challenge to the city’s short-term rental license fee.
Representatives from the nonprofit law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a petition with the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission, July 1, to challenge Lake Geneva’s annual $750 annual license fee for short-term rental property owners.
The challenge has been filed on behalf of short-term rental property owners Mary Black, Todd Huemann and Erin Huemann.
Officials from the law firm have said they filed the challenge because they feel the city’s short-term rental license fee is too high compared to other municipalities in the state.
City Attorney Dan Draper announced during the Aug. 23 city council meeting that the city plans to contest the challenge. The city’s short-term rental license fee is based on how much it costs to administer the licenses and enforce the local rules and regulations regarding short-term rental properties.
“That’s the basis of their challenge, and we’re contesting that,” Draper said.
Officials from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a lawsuit against the city on behalf of Black and the Huemann’s last year regarding Lake Geneva’s short-term rental license fee.
The lawsuit was dropped in July 2020 after the city council approved to decrease the license fee from $2,000 a year to $750 a year. The $2,000-a-year fee was implemented in 2018.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty could file another lawsuit against the city depending on the tax appeal commission’s ruling regarding the petition.
Draper said a representative from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities is set to represent the City of Lake Geneva in the current challenge.
“He’s handling it, and I’ve given him all the information of the previous lawsuit,” Draper said. “We had a previous short-term rental lawsuit, so I provided him with all the information and what we base our fee on currently.”
Draper indicated that part of the reason the law firm has filed the challenge is because they feel the number of short-term rental properties in Lake Geneva has increased, so the city should decrease the license fee.
“Even though the other lawsuit was dismissed, this one is really a new action saying, ‘Well, you got a lot more short-term rentals now, so the diminishing returns is you should be charging less,’” Draper said.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city could work with a technology company that would help keep track of the short-term rental properties in the community. She said the villages of Williams Bay and Village of Fontana currently work with such a company.
“That’s something we might want to put in the budget, especially in light of this tax commission challenge,” Fesenmaier said.
Draper said city officials considered such an option several years ago but decided against it, but it is an issue city officials could discuss again.
“Several years ago, there was a proposal that was out there, and it was decided that it really wouldn’t help us because we can’t keep track of where all the short-term rentals are with Airbnb and things like that,” Draper said. “I’m not disagreeing. We could revisit.”
Wisconsin state lawmakers approved a measure in 2017 which was signed by former Gov. Scott Walker requiring cities to allow homeowners to use their properties for short-term rentals for tourists.
The Lake Geneva City Council adopted an ordinance in 2018 to control short-term rental properties so that the properties are not poorly managed and do not become a nuisance in city neighborhoods.