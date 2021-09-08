Lake Geneva plans to contest challenge to city's $750 annual short-term rental fee

Representatives from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty could file another lawsuit against the city depending on the tax appeal commission’s ruling regarding the petition.

Draper said a representative from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities is set to represent the City of Lake Geneva in the current challenge.

“He’s handling it, and I’ve given him all the information of the previous lawsuit,” Draper said. “We had a previous short-term rental lawsuit, so I provided him with all the information and what we base our fee on currently.”

Draper indicated that part of the reason the law firm has filed the challenge is because they feel the number of short-term rental properties in Lake Geneva has increased, so the city should decrease the license fee.

“Even though the other lawsuit was dismissed, this one is really a new action saying, ‘Well, you got a lot more short-term rentals now, so the diminishing returns is you should be charging less,’” Draper said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city could work with a technology company that would help keep track of the short-term rental properties in the community. She said the villages of Williams Bay and Village of Fontana currently work with such a company.