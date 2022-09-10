Lake Geneva plans to determine the cost of installing a sidewalk new Kwik Trip store

Lake Geneva officials plan to determine the cost of installing a sidewalk near the recently opened Kwik Trip store and an elementary school.

They are also talking about taking a look at the entire city to see where else sidewalks should be installed.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Aug. 22, to conduct a special assessment for a proposed sidewalk near the corner of Wells Street and Lake Geneva Boulevard, where the new Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station opened for business, Sept. 1.

The approved motion also includes conducting a special assessment for installing sidewalks near Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St. The proposal for the special assessments still have to be approved by the full city council.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said there already is a sidewalk near the Kwik Trip store, but there is no connecting sidewalk. She said a connecting sidewalk near the corner of Wells Street and Lake Geneva Boulevard would make it easier for pedestrians to access the Kwik Trip store.

“It would just give the public a chance to be off the road,” Fesenmaier said. “But right now we have an isolated sidewalk, which was good to put in, but it doesn’t go anywhere unless we finish it.”

Fesenmaier said she would like the sidewalk to be installed by winter. She also said a special assessment for sidewalks near Eastview Elementary School could be conducted around the same time.

“I would like to see something in before winter there, so people have access to it,” Fesenmaier said.

Fesenmaier said she would like to assess other areas of the city to determine where sidewalks are needed.

“It would be nice to see a map of the city of just sidewalks, because I think we would see a lot of gaps and if we’re going to do this for this section maybe there’s some other gaps to fill at the same time,” Fesenmaier said. “Maybe it’s a phase thing. Maybe we do some this year, but at least we have a plan together. So maybe the first step is to get a comprehensive sidewalk plan.”

Public Works Director Tom Earle said he agrees that a sidewalk assessment is needed. He said city officials could assess the entire city at one time or assess different areas of the city each year.

“The thing about doing it at one time is you have building going on, then things change. So I think you would want to identify one ward and work on one ward, then you wouldn’t have the opportunity for things to change so much.” Earle said. “So if we didn’t get to ward four for 10 years, there may be significant building going on around there. So I think you might want to do what you suggested, a part at a time.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would prefer that the entire city be assessed at one time to have a better idea of where sidewalks are needed.

“In a lot of areas, there’s just flat out none. If we’re going to do special assessments, I think we would have to consider which ones we want to start in,” Hedlund said. “I think to get that information, we would have to have a sidewalk assessment of the whole town. Otherwise, you can’t tell who needs it and who doesn’t.”

The committee also approved to direct staff to determine how much it would cost to conduct a sidewalk assessment on the entire city.