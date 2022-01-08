Lake Geneva plans to upgrade website

The City of Lake Geneva’s website could be getting an upgrade in the near future.

Members of the city council unanimously approved, Dec. 28, to purchase CivicEngage, website redesign and upgrade software, and CivicClerk, meeting agenda and minute management software, from CivicPlus for about $20,000.

City Clerk Lana Kropf said the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, is in need of an upgrade. She said the CivicEngage software also will make it easier for people to access the website on their phones.

“I do believe it’s something that’s going to greatly help us,” Kropf said. “It’s a website redesign. Our current website is not responsive, so it’s not auto-sizing for mobile features, which nowadays we’re using our phones for a lot of things versus a desktop or a laptop.”

Kropf said the CivicClerk software will make it easier for city staff to develop meeting agendas and for residents to access agendas and minutes.

“CivicClerk is an agenda and minutes management module that gets added onto that where we can have a workflow between multiple departments, things that need to go to certain bodies, so we don’t have duplication on agendas,” Kropf said.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she is in favor of the software, but she would like to give city staff more time to review and provide feedback on the programs. She asked if the city council could wait until the end of January to vote on the contract with CivicPlus to purchase the programs for about $20,000.

“I just don’t like being forced into making a quick decision on something,” Flower said. “I mean the price sounds great, and the software looks great. I’m just a little nervous that we’re going to jump into something that not everyone in the city has been given a chance to give feedback on.”

Kropf said the city had a deadline for the end of 2021 to purchase the software for about $20,000. However, she said she could contact officials at CivicPlus to ask if they could extend the deadline. She said city staff reviewed other website upgrading software, but they were mostly impressed with CivicEngage.

“This was one that really rose to the top for us, as something that was user-friendly on our end and something that we feels is going to be end-user friendly, as well,” Kropf said. “We were really impressed and thoroughly happy with the product they were offering, especially at the price we were given.”

Kropf said she sent out a message to city staff to attend “demo calls” to learn about the programs and to provide feedback. She said the “demo calls” were well-attended.

“There was the opportunity to have it reviewed and have them be a part of these ‘demo calls,’” Kropf said.

Flower made a motion to have Kropf ask CivicPlus if they could extend the deadline to allow the council to vote on the contract at the end of January, and if they could not extend the deadline then conduct a special city council meeting Dec. 30 to vote on the software purchases.

Flower’s motion failed by a 3-4 vote with aldermen Mary Jo Fesenmaier, John Halverson and Flower voting “yes,” and aldermen Joan Yunker, Ken Howell, Shari Staube and Tim Dunn voting “no.”

Howell said he wanted to vote on the software purchases while the $20,000 price was still available.

“I think we should accept it now based on the fact that everyone is so in love with it and not lose out altogether,” Howell said.

