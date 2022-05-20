Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission begin discussion for hiring new police chief

Members of the Lake Geneva Police & Fire Commission have begun discussion on the process for hiring a new police chief.

City officials are in the process of hiring a new police chief to replace current Police Chief Michael Rasmussen who is set to retire later this year.

The police and fire commission members discussed how they possibly want to proceed in searching for a new police chief during their May 5 meeting.

Police and fire commission member Chuck Saul said they are set to continue to discuss the issue during their June 9 meeting, which is scheduled to be held 6 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Saul said no decision has been made at this time for how the commission members plan to select a police chief.

“The Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission will be debating how to proceed with the selection of our new police chief at our next meeting,” Saul said in an email message. “No other decisions have been made regarding the selection process.”

Police and fire commission member Spyro Condos said, during the May 5 meeting, some commission members proposed that the search includes a candidate from outside of the Lake Geneva Police Department.

Condos said he wants to hire a candidate who currently works for the police department, because there are several officers who work for the department who are qualified to become the next police chief.

“I believe you only go to the outside when you don’t have sufficient candidates within your department,” Condos said. “I think we got very qualified candidates for the job, and we should be proud of what we got.”

Condos said he feels not selecting a candidate from within the department could affect the officers’ morale.

“It hurts the morale of the department,” Condos said. “Anybody that takes the time to go to school and upgrade themselves and you tell them we’re not interested and we’re going to go to the outside, why would anybody want to stay working for the city if there’s no room for promotion and improvement?”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.