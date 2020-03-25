Lake Geneva police blotter shows latest calls for service

March 15
5:51 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Grant Street near Madison Street cited Carlos Huerta Perez, 19, Elkhorn, on suspicion of traffic-accelerating vehicle-display of power.
March 14
11:24 p.m.: An officer on Wrigley Drive near Center Street arrested Jay M. Trout, 49, Geneva, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-third offense, operating without a valid license, operating without required lamps lights, and resisting/obstructing an officer.
6:44 p.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Wells Street cited Aubrey R. Dusing, 17, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of underage drinking-possess 17-20 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:34 a.m.: An officer in the 700 block of Marshall Street cited Jorge Casteneda Esquivel, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
March 12
10:15 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near state Highway 50 and Highway 120 cited Bradley R. Karmas, 27, Genoa City, on suspicion of vehicle owner’s liability for failure to stop at an accident.
March 7
2:39 a.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Broad Street cited Autumn C. Luzinski, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct–public urination.
2:25 a.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Broad Street cited Jennifer Sanchez, 23, Genoa City, on suspicion of disorderly conduct–public urination.
2:10 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited William C. Peebles, 30, West Allis, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and possession of THC.
March 6
11:48 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive near Baker Street cited Anthony Mark Andrews, 18, Elkhorn, on suspicion of possession of THC.
1:17 a.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Broad Street cited April Alesia Alfredson, 41, Delavan, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Feb. 29
11:12 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Tolman Street cited Christian R. Ulpiano, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license and violating child safety restraint-child under 4 years of age.
Feb. 28
12:21 a.m.: An officer in the 1200 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited Alfredo O. Jordan, 20, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession, possession of THC and exceeding speed zones (16-19 mph), and also cited Erick S. Rendon, 20, Woodstock, Illinois, and Devlyn E. Sprenger, 20, Harvard, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking-possessiioni.
Feb. 26
9:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Center Street for a traffic crash cited Ross D. Magnuson, 42, Powers Lake, on suspicion of unsafe lane deviation.
Feb. 3
3:35 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard recommended charges against Kahleif Whitfield, 30, Chicago, on suspicion of forgery–uttering for allegedly passing counterfeit bills at a business.
