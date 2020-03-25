You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva police blotter shows latest calls for service
Lake Geneva police blotter

Lake Geneva police blotter shows latest calls for service

March 15

5:51 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Grant Street near Madison Street cited Carlos Huerta Perez, 19, Elkhorn, on suspicion of traffic-accelerating vehicle-display of power.

March 14

11:24 p.m.: An officer on Wrigley Drive near Center Street arrested Jay M. Trout, 49, Geneva, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence-third offense, operating without a valid license, operating without required lamps lights, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

6:44 p.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Wells Street cited Aubrey R. Dusing, 17, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of underage drinking-possess 17-20 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:34 a.m.: An officer in the 700 block of Marshall Street cited Jorge Casteneda Esquivel, 26, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

March 12

10:15 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near state Highway 50 and Highway 120 cited Bradley R. Karmas, 27, Genoa City, on suspicion of vehicle owner’s liability for failure to stop at an accident.

March 7

2:39 a.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Broad Street cited Autumn C. Luzinski, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct–public urination.

2:25 a.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Broad Street cited Jennifer Sanchez, 23, Genoa City, on suspicion of disorderly conduct–public urination.

2:10 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited William C. Peebles, 30, West Allis, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and possession of THC.

March 6

11:48 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive near Baker Street cited Anthony Mark Andrews, 18, Elkhorn, on suspicion of possession of THC.

1:17 a.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Broad Street cited April Alesia Alfredson, 41, Delavan, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Feb. 29

11:12 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Tolman Street cited Christian R. Ulpiano, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license and violating child safety restraint-child under 4 years of age.

Feb. 28

12:21 a.m.: An officer in the 1200 block of South Lakeshore Drive cited Alfredo O. Jordan, 20, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking-possession, possession of THC and exceeding speed zones (16-19 mph), and also cited Erick S. Rendon, 20, Woodstock, Illinois, and Devlyn E. Sprenger, 20, Harvard, Illinois, on suspicion of underage drinking-possessiioni.

Feb. 26

9:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Center Street for a traffic crash cited Ross D. Magnuson, 42, Powers Lake, on suspicion of unsafe lane deviation.

Feb. 3

3:35 p.m.: An officer in the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard recommended charges against Kahleif Whitfield, 30, Chicago, on suspicion of forgery–uttering for allegedly passing counterfeit bills at a business.

