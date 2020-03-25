Lake Geneva police blotter shows latest calls for service

2:39 a.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Broad Street cited Autumn C. Luzinski, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct–public urination.

2:25 a.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Broad Street cited Jennifer Sanchez, 23, Genoa City, on suspicion of disorderly conduct–public urination.

2:10 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited William C. Peebles, 30, West Allis, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and possession of THC.

March 6

11:48 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lakeshore Drive near Baker Street cited Anthony Mark Andrews, 18, Elkhorn, on suspicion of possession of THC.

1:17 a.m.: Officers in the 200 block of Broad Street cited April Alesia Alfredson, 41, Delavan, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Feb. 29

11:12 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Tolman Street cited Christian R. Ulpiano, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license and violating child safety restraint-child under 4 years of age.

Feb. 28