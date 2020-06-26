Lake Geneva police blotter shows summer activity picking up

May 26

12:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 700 block of West Main Street for a disorderly subject. Tyler Jernigan, 23, Mesa, Arizona, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

2:30 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W Main St at Center St. Raul R. Bernhard-Hughes, 33, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was cited for obstructing an officer and failure to yield right of way.

May 25

1:15 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 100 block of Broad Street for a disorderly subject. Jerry J. Schlaiss, 37, Genoa City, was arrested for operating while under the influence as a third offense.

6:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Wrigley Drive and Campbell Street for a trespassing complaint. Andrew J. Dudek, 18, Fontana, and Tyler S. Dierkes, 21, Marengo, Illinois, was cited for trespass-land or dwelling.

June 14

11:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 710 Williams St. cited Matthew J. Nickelsen Jr., 21, Delavan, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.