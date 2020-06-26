Lake Geneva police blotter shows summer activity picking up

June 4
11:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of Wrigley Drive issued citations on suspicion of underage drinking-possession to Charles M. Losinske, 18, Beloit, a 17-year-old girl from Loves Park, Illinois, a 17-year-old girl from Belvidere, Illinois, Nicole C. Szukalski, 18, Roscoe, Illinois, Jose E. Valdez, 18, Belvidere, Illinois, Jason Jaramillo, 19, Rockford, Illinois, and Gregory N. Merkel, 19, Capron, Illinois.
4:48 p.m.: Officers on South Lakeshore Drive cited Zakaiel S. Medari, 21, Lake in the Hill, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:06 a.m.: An officer in the 100 block of Wrigley Drive cited Jordano A. Jimenez, 25, Carpentersville, Illinois, on suspicion of operating while under the influence and driving against traffic on a one-way street.
12:36 a.m.: An officer responding to the 700 block of West Main Street cited Robert James Hanna, 33, Delavan, on suspicion of simple battery.
12:24 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Corey J. Watson, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license, and Matthew Blake Sovelenko, 34, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle–passenger.
12:01 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Country Club Drive near West Main Street cited Gonzalo Aranda, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
June 3
12:22 a.m.: Officers responding to 244 Broad St. cited Brian N. Chavez, 20, Delavan, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
June 2
9:29 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Street cited James A. Askin, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-dog running at large and disorderly conduct.
2:11 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 100 East Geneva Square cited Michaela A. Roemer, 58, Burlington, on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
10:58 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident in the 800 block of Main Street cited George F. Prochnow, 48, Racine, on suspicion of failure of operator to notify police of accident.
May 31
1:30 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to disorderly subjects at 200 block of Broad Street. Vernon Darnell Weaver, Jr., 28, Chicago, was cited for disorderly conduct.
4:25 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 800 block of Wrigley Dr. Amber N. Bjork, 35, Aurora, Illinois, was cited for disorderly conduct.
May 30
1:22 a.m.: An officer observed subject urinating in the 700 block of Geneva Street. Jonathan M. Lauer, 22, Gurnee, Illinois, was cited for disorderly conduct-public urination.
2:04 a.m.: An officer observed a subject urinating on Broad Street. Luis F. Villasenor, 21, Wauconda, Illinois, for disorderly conduct-public urination.
4:18 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 100 block of Broad Street for subjects intoxicated and disorderly. Christian J. Reynolds, 19, Ottawa, Illinois, was cited for alcohol-possess/consume by underage and disorderly conduct.
May 29
1:22 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 201 N Edwards Boulevard for a trespassing and retail theft complaint. Veronica Smelley, 41, Genoa City, was cited for trespass to land and retail theft-intentionally conceal.
10:25 p.m.: An officer observed subject urinating in the 200 block of Broad Street. Artemio Carrera, 24, Mundelein, Illinois, was cited for disorderly conduct-public urination.
May 28
10:54 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Grant Street near Horace Street cited Kristin Renee Mellenthin, 31, Elkhorn, on suspicion of an interlock order violation and operating while revoked-alcohol related.
May 26
12:07 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 700 block of West Main Street for a disorderly subject. Tyler Jernigan, 23, Mesa, Arizona, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
2:30 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on W Main St at Center St. Raul R. Bernhard-Hughes, 33, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was cited for obstructing an officer and failure to yield right of way.
May 25
1:15 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to 100 block of Broad Street for a disorderly subject. Jerry J. Schlaiss, 37, Genoa City, was arrested for operating while under the influence as a third offense.
6:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Wrigley Drive and Campbell Street for a trespassing complaint. Andrew J. Dudek, 18, Fontana, and Tyler S. Dierkes, 21, Marengo, Illinois, was cited for trespass-land or dwelling.
June 14
11:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 710 Williams St. cited Matthew J. Nickelsen Jr., 21, Delavan, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:48 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Baker Street near South Lakeshore Drive issued citations on suspicion of underage drinking-possession to a 17-year-old boy from Algonquin, Illinois, a 17-year-old boy from Gilberts, Illinois, Mitchell R. Phelps, 19, Pingree Grove, Illinois, and a 17-year-old boy from Paw Paw, Michigan.
12:22 p.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near Main Street and Lockwood Boulevard cited Natalie Kathleen Capelli, 23, Burlington, on suspicion of automobile following too closely.
2:17 a.m.: Officers dispatched to Broad Street near West Main Street cited Stephen A. Tolbert II, 19, Delavan, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
12:36 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 700 block of West Main Street cited Kevin M. Clavey, 27, Chicago, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
June 13
6:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Townline Road near South Curtis Street cited David J. Williams, 32, Genoa City, on suspicion of operator fail/have passenger seat-belted.
June 12
7:52 p.m.: An officer in the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Leslie R. Anderson, 30, Racine, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 11
10:21 p.m.: An officer dispatched to West Main Street near Broad Street cited Alexander E. Buttell, 24, Schaumburg, Illinois, and Kaitlynn O. Schumacher, 21, Schaumburg, Illinois, both on suspicion of disorderly conduct-involved in a fight.
6:21 p.m.: Officers in the 100 block of Broad Street cited Kaitlynn O. Schumacher, 21, Schaumburg, Illniois, on suspicion of inattentive driving.
June 10
11:54 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 300 Peller Road cited Victoria L. Drummond, 60, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of theft-simple less than $50.
3:01 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Wells Street arrested Tyler K. Youngthunder, 27, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, harassment and discharge of bodily fluid on law enforcement officer.
June 9
8:47 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Williams Street arrested Anthony Michael Fernandez, 34, Burlington, on suspicion of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, trespass to land or dwelling and disorderly conduct.
June 8
12:07 p.m.: An officer dispatched to Edwards Boulevard near State Highway 50 for a traffic accident cited Robert D. Hahn, 57, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
June 7
2:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Tyler Michael Maki, 37, Salem, on suspicion of hit and run–unattended vehicle, deviating from a designated lane, failure to keep vehicle under control and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
2:31 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Geneva Street near Cook Street cited Yesenia Lopez, 24, Woodstock, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
