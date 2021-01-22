Lake Geneva Police considers body cameras

After the first year of the five-year contract, annual costs of the contract would be about $39,000.

Gritzner presented the proposed contract to the city’s Police and Fire Commission during their Jan. 7 meeting.

After discussing the contract costs commissioners questioned whether any grants were available to help offset costs of the police tools which are quickly becoming a staple of police departments throughout the nation.

While no grants are available at this time, Gritzner said there may be opportunities in years to come.

“As of right now there is not a grant available, federal or state for it, but we suspect there will be in the future,” he said during the meeting.

Gritzner said during the meeting he will be sending a report to commissioners outlining the pros and cons of purchasing the new equipment. He said the report will include feedback from comparable law enforcement departments which use body cameras like departments in Whitewater or the Town of Geneva.

One challenge of the new equipment Gritzner noted during the meeting, in addition to the initial costs, is the potential difficulty of long-time officers to adjust to the new protocol of the cameras.