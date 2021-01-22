Lake Geneva Police considers body cameras

The Lake Geneva Police Department is considering purchasing body cameras for officers to increase accountability and transparency in the department.
While the police department currently utilizes video cameras in its squad cars, it does not utilize body cameras for officers.
Lt. Edward Gritzner said the city’s Police and Fire Commission are exploring the idea of purchasing body cameras to stay in line with growing interest in police accountability throughout the nation.
Gritzner said the police department is open to adopting the new technology. He added that in internal surveys taken throughout the department, some officers have indicated they believe citizen behavior may improve in some instances if interactions were being filmed.
“Our crews have wanted them and still want them,” he said.
Gritzner said the department researched a body camera contract nearly five years ago but the Police and Fire Commission at the time voted to not engage due to the costs of the cameras.
While other suppliers are being considered, the department has received a quote for 25 body cameras from Axon Enterprise, an Arizona-based company which provides body camera equipment and services to police departments throughout the country.
The first year of the contract would cost the department roughly $66,000, $44,000 of which would be used for purchasing equipment and software, and the other $19,000 of which would fund a part-time employee to process records request and conduct other clerical matters relating to the cameras.
After the first year of the five-year contract, annual costs of the contract would be about $39,000.
Gritzner presented the proposed contract to the city’s Police and Fire Commission during their Jan. 7 meeting.
After discussing the contract costs commissioners questioned whether any grants were available to help offset costs of the police tools which are quickly becoming a staple of police departments throughout the nation.
While no grants are available at this time, Gritzner said there may be opportunities in years to come.
“As of right now there is not a grant available, federal or state for it, but we suspect there will be in the future,” he said during the meeting.
Gritzner said during the meeting he will be sending a report to commissioners outlining the pros and cons of purchasing the new equipment. He said the report will include feedback from comparable law enforcement departments which use body cameras like departments in Whitewater or the Town of Geneva.
One challenge of the new equipment Gritzner noted during the meeting, in addition to the initial costs, is the potential difficulty of long-time officers to adjust to the new protocol of the cameras.
“To be blunt, it’s hard to get a 20 year vet to remember to turn their camera on when it is not an emergency situation, so that a lot of time comes back to call the question of, ‘Why didn’t you turn your camera on.’” he said.
He said the body cameras may also trigger a rise in public records requests, which he said the department already receives upwards of 20 a day sometimes.
Gritzner said if the Police and Fire Commission decide to adopt a body camera contract, it will likely not be completed until after the city begins planning its budget for 2022 in August.
“We’re still a ways out,” he said.
Lake Geneva’s discussion around adopting body cameras for police officers follows actions from other municipalities around Geneva Lake which have done the same.
The Village of Walworth signed a body camera contract, also with Axon Enterprises, at the end of 2019. Police departments in Whitewater, the Town of Geneva, the Village of Fontana and the Village of Williams Bay also have contracts with body camera providers.
