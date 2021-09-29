Lake Geneva Police Department asks for body cameras and additional staff to be included in next year's budget

Going into 2022, officials from the Lake Geneva Police Department are requesting that body cameras and additional full-time staff be included in next year's budget.
The fire department is asking for additional full-time staff, as well.
The proposals were presented to Lake Geneva aldermen on Thursday, Sept. 23 as part of a special finance, licensing & regulation committee budget workshop, where aldermen had their first chance to listen to budget proposals. Ultimately the aldermen will have to vote later on what to keep and take out of the budget.
Body cameras needed
Lt. Ed Gritzner of the Lake Geneva Police Department said the department would like to purchase body cameras because they have become more necessary in the law enforcement field during the past few years.
Gritzner said body cameras would allow officers to record criminal activity and would help reduce residents' complaints, improve residents' and officers' behavior, reduce the use of force, improve success in prosecuting cases and improve police officer safety.
"Society is demanding that officers wear body-worn cameras," Gritzner said. "We are currently only one of two departments in Walworth County that don't utilize the technology. It does offer more positive than negative results."
The department plans to purchase the body cameras from Axon Enterprise, an Arizona-based company which provides body camera equipment and services to police departments throughout the country.
Police department officials estimate that the body cameras would cost about $24,000 a year, including the cost for cloud storage and equipment replacement and maintenance. The department also plans to hire a full-time records clerk to review footage and redact records, which would cost about $87,000.
Gritzner said the body cameras also would make it easier for the department to share evidence with the district attorney's office.
"We're simply sending them a link when they want to review video," Gritzner said. "We don't have to get a DVD out like we currently do for some of the squad car cameras, burn a copy of it and sent it out. There's a lot of positives to it. The drawback, it's a recurring cost."
Upgrading 911 communications system
Gritzner said the department also would like to update the 911 communications system, because the current system is outdated.
"It's unsupported," Gritzner said. "In 2020, we purchased the software upgrades. When the AT&T techs came out, we learned the software is not compatible with our systems."
The updated system would cost about $35,100, but Gritzner said it would save the city about $71,000 during the next five years, because AT&T would "host" the call-handling system and the department would not have to store any additional equipment. He said AT&T would be responsible for any upgrades to the system.
Gritzner said the department plans to enter into a 10-year contract with AT&T for the company to host the 911 communications system.
"It's supported completely by AT&T, not us having a server downstairs," Gritzner said. "We have to maintain it. We have to purchase it. It's a cheaper way of doing it, but it's as effective. It's our only option. Either we're going hosted with AT&T or we're building it out on premise with AT&T."
More full-time officers needed
The police department is proposing to hire two new full-time police officers and five community service offers next year.
Gritzner said the department plans to hire two new officers during the next three years. He said the department needs more full-time police officers because of the decrease in part-time police officers and the increase in the number of calls.
He said the department's call volume is at an "all-time high" this year with about 22,000 calls for service, compared to about 19,000 calls in 2020 and 2019.
"We need to do this to ensure that we can handle the city's growth in a safe manner and give residents the level of service they expect from us," Gritzner said.
According to Gritzner, several of the police officers are complaining about the department being short staffed, and many of the officers do not want to work overtime hours.
"A newer officer doesn't want their overtime," Gritzner said. "They want their time with their family."
The department also plans to hire five additional community service officers who would work about 32 hours a week. The community service officers would help write tickets, handle low-level calls and help direct traffic during parades and other community events.
"The reason we have CSO's is because we lost the market for part-time police officers," Gritzner said. "There's a market for community service officers. It's folks who are retired who do that job or you got someone who is out of high school or someone is up and coming and looking for a law enforcement career."
More staff needed for fire department, as well
Representatives from the Lake Geneva Fire Department also are asking to be able to hire three full-time employees next year. The department also plans to hire two full-time employees for the Town of Linn Fire Department, but the town would reimburse the city for the cost of those two staff members.
Fire Chief John Peters said the department plans to hire three full-time employees the next two additional years.
He said the department is in need of more firefighters and paramedics because of the increased number of calls and the city's growing population.
"Last year, we were the busiest department in the county. I'm sure we probably will be this year, as well," Peters said. "I'm sure you hear the sirens. We're fairly busy."
Peters said the department also plans to hire a grant writer to apply for grants to hire the additional staff members and to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses.
He said the department also would like to hire an engineering consulting firm to help address future expansion needs of the fire station, which could include adding a second story to the building, purchasing property next to the station and expanding the facility, or relocating the fire station.
"It's a bigger picture item, but it's something we have to get on the docket to look at because the station needs work," Peters said. "We have changed since the 70's. We're running out of room, and it's not compliant to our current needs."
The finance committee's next budget workshop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Oct. 6 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.