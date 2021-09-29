Lake Geneva Police Department asks for body cameras and additional staff to be included in next year's budget

"We need to do this to ensure that we can handle the city's growth in a safe manner and give residents the level of service they expect from us," Gritzner said.

According to Gritzner, several of the police officers are complaining about the department being short staffed, and many of the officers do not want to work overtime hours.

"A newer officer doesn't want their overtime," Gritzner said. "They want their time with their family."

The department also plans to hire five additional community service officers who would work about 32 hours a week. The community service officers would help write tickets, handle low-level calls and help direct traffic during parades and other community events.

"The reason we have CSO's is because we lost the market for part-time police officers," Gritzner said. "There's a market for community service officers. It's folks who are retired who do that job or you got someone who is out of high school or someone is up and coming and looking for a law enforcement career."

More staff needed for fire department, as well