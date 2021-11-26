 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lake Geneva Police Department posts photo of car over the lines

Lake Geneva Police Department posts image of vehicle parked over the lines

Officials from the Lake Geneva Police Department recently posted a photo on its Facebook page of a vehicle parked over the lines, after the owner disputed a parking violation citation. 

 Contributed photo, Regional News

Officials of the Lake Geneva Police Department have posted a photo on its Facebook page of a vehicle parked outside the lines.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a parking citation.

Representatives from the police department posted the photo after the vehicle owner allegedly disputed the citation and was disrespectful to an officer and telecommunicator, claiming they were not in violation.

Police said they posted the photo to show that the vehicle was in violation and for commending department staff for doing their job. 

"This is a photo of the vehicle in violation so we would like to take this opportunity to set the record straight and commend out staff for doing their job... which we will never apologize for," the police department's Facebook post states.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff calls for removal of Racine County Board member who posted bail for another man

Sheriff calls for removal of Racine County Board member who posted bail for another man

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday evening issued a press release in which he called for County Board Supervisor Nick Demske to be removed from his post after Demske posted bail for a man who Schmaling described as “a dangerous criminal with access to high-powered weapons and a large amount of ammunition.”

In response, Demske pointed out that it is not a crime to post bail, nor has the person who was let out of jail — Adrian O. Jefferson — been convicted of any crimes.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, Jefferson, 23, has multiple open cases against him related to firearm offenses. However, according to online court records, he has no prior criminal convictions in Wisconsin.

Demske posted the $10,000 bail Wednesday on behalf of the Joshua Glover Bail Fund, of which Demske is a leader.

Demske added that, in addition to having not committed a crime, he was unaware of how it would be possible for him to be removed from the County Board without resigning — which he does not plan to do.

Read more here...