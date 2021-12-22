Lake Geneva Police Department to participate in "drive sober" campaign

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" holiday campaign through Jan. 1, 2022.

"The goal of these comprehensive law enforcement efforts is to help make roadways safer for everyone by discouraging people from making the dangerous and irresponsible decision of getting behind the wheel impaired," Lt. Bridget Way said in a news release.

Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 169 deaths and more than 3,300 injuries. While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drugged driving - people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications. To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has:

25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state

About 3,800 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, enhancing efforts to detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways

292 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts - among the most in the nation

There are several ways people can assist police to reduce the number of drunk driving incidents:

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location;

If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired;

Download the free "Drive Sober" mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a "find a ride" feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services;

Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride; and

Make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every trip. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

"To help ensure a safe, enjoyable holiday season, we need the cooperation of all motorists," Way said.