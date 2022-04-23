Lake Geneva Police Department welcomes two new full-time police officers

The Lake Geneva Police Department has two new full-time officers patrolling the city’s streets.

Sam White and Rami Dunaway were hired as full-time officers to the department in March. Both officers have experience with other law enforcement agencies.

White of Richmond, Illinois joined the Lake Geneva Police Department, March 21. White previously worked for the Dubuque, Iowa Police Department for six and a half years before coming to Lake Geneva.

White said he decided to join the Lake Geneva Police Department to live closer to family. He grew up in Richmond, Illinois before leaving for Dubuque, Iowa to attend college.

White joined the Dubuque Police Department in August 2015 after graduating from college with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology.

Despite having six and a half years of law enforcement experience, White still has to undergo field officer trainer with the Lake Geneva Police Department to become more familiar with the community and the procedures of the police department.

“I’m starting out with jurisdictional training, learning the streets and the fastest ways to get around,” White said. “As I progress through getting the different types of calls, I will learn how to handle different scenarios and how to do the paperwork for different calls.”

Lake Geneva Police Department’s field training usually lasts about six months, but White’s field training officer, Luke Hansen, said he feels it will not take White that long to complete his training.

“I’m betting it will be a little faster than that,” Hansen said.

White said working for the Lake Geneva Police department is a little slower pace than working for the Dubuque Police Department but realizes he will be busy during Lake Geneva’s summer tourism season.

“Dubuque is pretty go, go, go, non-stop, almost year ‘round,” White said. “Lake Geneva obviously slows down a little bit in the winter, and in the summer it’s go, go, go, non-stop, all day, every day. So I’m kind of use to that. So it will be nice to get a change of pace and a little low in the action for part of the year.”

White said working for the Dubuque Police Department helped him gain valuable experience, which he will be able to use during his time in Lake Geneva.

“It taught me how to be a police officer. Iowa’s laws are a little different. Code sections and city ordinances are different, but overall it taught me the constitutional law behind law enforcement, which is universal across the entire country,” White said. “It taught me things to look for, how to operate safely and conduct myself professionally.”

White said he has enjoyed working for the Lake Geneva Police Department, as he has received a lot of support from the other officers.

“I have yet to find anything I don’t like,” White said. “It’s like one, big family.”

Hansen said he feels White will be a welcome addition to the police department.

White said he became interested in law enforcement after talking to some of the police officers in Richmond.

“I knew some of the officers that worked out there and talked to those guys about what they do and why the do it,” White said. “Some of the stuff they told me kind of stuck with me.”

White said he enjoys working in law enforcement because there is something different to do every day and it is a rewarding profession.

“I’ve dealt with people on their best days and I’ve dealt with people on their worse days,” White said. “In six and a half years, being able to help through one of their worst days, to be able to get them through it and move on to the next day, it’s rewarding.”

Rami Dunaway hired as a full-time officerDunaway of Milwaukee was hired as a full-time police officer, March 28. Dunaway joined the department in October 2021 as a part-time officer.

He said is looking forward to working for the department full time.

“Full time is what I wanted all along,” Dunaway said. “I started working part time with the hopes that some day I would get hired as a full-time officer. It’s a good department. I can see myself working there for a long time.”

Dunaway is about halfway through his field officer training with the Lake Geneva Police Department. He also is in the process of obtaining his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“The training embodies a little bit of everything. You’re kind of a jack of all traits when you’re working for the police department,” Dunaway said. “You have to be good at everything. You have to handle anything that gets called in— everything from traffic-related troubles to family troubles in addition to training.

Dunaway said, so far, he has enjoyed working for the Lake Geneva Police Department and has received support from the other officers.

“It seems like everyone there wants me to succeed,” Dunaway said. “They’re a great crew to work with, and I’m glad to have the support from them that I do.”

Before joining the Lake Geneva Police Department, Dunaway worked for the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency last summer. He said he enjoyed working for the boat patrol, even though the department would respond to some difficult emergencies.

“Some of the things that stand out in my memory from working on the boat patrol is some of the negative things like when people would drown. Those were always the worst calls to take,” Dunaway said. “Other than that, as long as people weren’t crashing into each other out on the water or drowning, every day was pretty enjoyable. It’s hard to have a bad time when you’re just driving the police boat around.”

Dunaway also has worked as a trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol and received his initial training from the state patrol’s police academy.

“They run their academies through their department,” Dunaway said. “It’s sort of different than some of the tech school academies.”

Dunaway became interested in the law enforcement field after talking to a Wisconsin state trooper.

“He was talking it up to me, telling me some of the good things about it,” Dunaway said. “He encouraged me to join the academy for the state patrol, which I did. After going through the academy is when I realized I really liked it.”

Dunaway said he enjoys working in law enforcement because it gives him the opportunity to interact with other people.

“I like getting out there meeting with people and working with the public,” Dunaway said. “It’s nice to be out on the streets.”

Dunaway currently lives in Milwaukee but plans to move out to the Lake Geneva area in mid-May. He said he is looking forward to having a shorter commute to work.

White and Dunaway are the second and third full-time police officers to join the Lake Geneva Police Department this year. Suzanne Muedini was hired as a full-time officer earlier in the year.

When he is not busy working, White enjoys participating in outdoor activities.

“I try to do as much outdoor activities as a I can, but when it gets cold out I fall back into going to the gym and watching movies at home,” White said.

Dunaway enjoys hiking and camping when he is not patrolling Lake Geneva’s streets.

