Lake Geneva Police investigating complaints of suspects posing as workers to get into homes

The Lake Geneva Police Department is investigating recent complaints of subjects posing as workers in the area to gain access to homes, for the purpose of taking items or obtaining personal identification information, the department posted on Facebook Friday.
The suspects have been described as being male and wearing high visibility green vests or coats, driving a gray crossover vehicle.
Any information, please contact the department at 262-248-4455. Ask for Officer Tietz or Officer Nelson, and reference Case #21-6807.