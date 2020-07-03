Lake Geneva police nab suspect after high-speed chase

A high-speed police chase early today in Lake Geneva ended with a suspect vehicle crashing and a convicted felon being taken into custody, police said.

Police said the suspect, a 58-year-old man from Milwaukee, is facing possible charges of operating under the influence and fleeing police, among others.

The suspect is not being identified because he has not been charged.

Police said the incident began at 1:37 a.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle speeding north in the 500 block of Center Street. When police tried to stop the driver, he fled northbound on County Road H, traveling up to 70 mph, police said.

As the chase reached the intersection of County Road H and County Road NN, a town of Geneva officer used "stop sticks" in the roadway to deflate the suspect's tires, and the suspect vehicle crashed.

The suspect was treated for injuries at a hospital and then was booked into the Walworth County Jail.

Police said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.

The suspect has a felony criminal record, details of which were not immediately available.

