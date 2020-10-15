Lake Geneva police release the latest police blotter

Oct. 1
1:47 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road cited Darius L. Price, 25, Pleasant Prairie, on suspicion of operating without carrying license, operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Sept. 30
11:30 a.m.: An officer responding to 201 N Edwards Blvd. cited Karly R. Kingston, 29, Whitewater, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
Sept. 29
3:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Edwards Boulevard near state Highway 120 cited Rosa Maria Montoya, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Sept. 28
6:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Park Drive cited Carlos A. Alfaro Pedraza, 21, Genoa City, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 25-29 mph.
Sept. 27
1:51 a.m.: An officer at Center Street near West Main Street cited Kramer T. Brown, 23, Burlington, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.
Sept. 26
8:12 p.m.: Officers responding to the 300 block of Wrigley Drive cited Alexander M. Minogue, 19, Marengo, Illinois, and John William Hellyer Jr., 19, Marengo, Illinois, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol, and cited Andrew P. Anchor, 23, Marengo, Illinois, on suspicion of adult allowing illegal consumption of alcohol.
6:44 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited Michael Ronald Brose, 23, Genoa City, on suspicion of operator failure to wear a seat belt.
1:33 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near North Wells Street cited Justin Joseph Blazekovic, 28, Burlington, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense.
Sept. 25
10:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 660 N. Edwards Blvd. Robert T. Stec, 66, Burlington, was issued a citation for criminal damage to property.
Sept. 24
7:33 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on South Lake Shore Drive near Maytag Road cited Juan Carlos Martinez Garcia, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
6:44 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited Ronald R. Skipper, 64, Pell Lake, on suspicion of vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
6:30 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited David J. Williams, 32, Genoa City, on suspicion of vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
6:08 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near Townline Road cited Timothy M. Shaughnessy, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of vehicle operator fail/wear seat belt.
5:23 a.m.: Officers dispatched to 135 East Main Street cited Roy A. Rzechula Jr., 44, no address given, on suspicion of disorderly conduct and trespass to land or dwelling.
Sept. 23
4:43 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Park Drive cited Juniper Maria Szura, 23, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones and possession of THC.
4:30 p.m.: An officer on state Highway 120 near state Highway 50 arrested a 17-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of operating without a valid license-second offense and on three warrants out of Racine County.
1:44 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Michael P. Scott-Williams, 21, Huntley, Illinois, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
Sept. 22
8:57 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road cited James G. Renella, 75, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
Sept. 21
12:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Jacob Allen Raglin, 34, Darien, on suspicion of retail theft.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.