Lake Geneva police release the latest police blotter

Oct. 1

1:47 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road cited Darius L. Price, 25, Pleasant Prairie, on suspicion of operating without carrying license, operating without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sept. 30

11:30 a.m.: An officer responding to 201 N Edwards Blvd. cited Karly R. Kingston, 29, Whitewater, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.

Sept. 29

3:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Edwards Boulevard near state Highway 120 cited Rosa Maria Montoya, 44, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Sept. 28

6:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Park Drive cited Carlos A. Alfaro Pedraza, 21, Genoa City, on suspicion of exceeding speed zones by 25-29 mph.

Sept. 27

1:51 a.m.: An officer at Center Street near West Main Street cited Kramer T. Brown, 23, Burlington, on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

Sept. 26