Lake Geneva police release their newest police blotter report

Oct. 25
11:08 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 281 N. Edwards Blvd for a traffic accident cited Annette C. White, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Oct. 23
2:17 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident on state Highway 120 near state Highway 50 cited Austin J. Snudden, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway, failure to keep vehicle under control, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving-endanger safety, vehicle owner’s liability for FSA-property adjacent/highway, and occupant failure to report an accident.
Oct. 21
4:22 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road citied Sara E. Salazar Flores, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
Oct. 20
12:43 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited Tommy J. Honaker, 44, South Beloit, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Oct. 19
4:53 p.m.: An officer responding to a traffic accident on Wells Street cited Laura A. Garcia, 34, East Troy, on suspicion of operating while suspended.
Oct. 18
8:22 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Center Street cited David C. Estrada, 41, Wilmette, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
2:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of West Main Street cited Daniel J. Keefe, 29, Libertyville, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Oct. 16
10:26 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited Dakota Mitchell Maritch, 19, Silver Lake, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 15
10:09 p.m.: An officer responding to the 700 block of Henry Street cited Billie Ann Morrissey, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Support Local Journalism
Oct. 12
4:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Sage Street near Grove Street cited Tomas Torres Baraja, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
Oct. 10
11:55 p.m.: An officer in the 100 block of East Main Street cited Joshua James Kincaid, 20, East Troy, and Alexa Lynn Woolard Johnson, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol.
1:28 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Michael Presley Monroe, 19, Pell Lake, on suspicion of retail theft.
Oct. 9
3:26 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Joni Lee Newman, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.
Oct. 7
11:40 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Dodge Street cited Santos Serna Villegas, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
3:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 50 near state Highway 120 cited Nabor Servin, 36, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
12:11 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Grant Street cited Evelyn Real Vanegas, 33, Delavan, on suspicion of operating without valid license.
Oct. 6
12:24 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 13-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of possession of THC.
Oct. 1
12:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City and a a 14-year-old girl from Elkhorn on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Sept. 23
2:57 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Pell Lake on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 1
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 2
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 3
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 4
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 5
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 6
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 7
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 8
Geneva Quartet barbershop singers - 9
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.