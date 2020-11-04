Lake Geneva police release their newest police blotter report

Oct. 25

11:08 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 281 N. Edwards Blvd for a traffic accident cited Annette C. White, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Oct. 23

2:17 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident on state Highway 120 near state Highway 50 cited Austin J. Snudden, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway, failure to keep vehicle under control, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving-endanger safety, vehicle owner’s liability for FSA-property adjacent/highway, and occupant failure to report an accident.

Oct. 21

4:22 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road citied Sara E. Salazar Flores, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.

Oct. 20

12:43 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited Tommy J. Honaker, 44, South Beloit, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Oct. 19