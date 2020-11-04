 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva police release their newest police blotter report
Lake Geneva police release their newest police blotter report

Oct. 25

11:08 a.m.: An officer dispatched to 281 N. Edwards Blvd for a traffic accident cited Annette C. White, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Oct. 23

2:17 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic accident on state Highway 120 near state Highway 50 cited Austin J. Snudden, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of hit and run-property adjacent to highway, failure to keep vehicle under control, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving-endanger safety, vehicle owner’s liability for FSA-property adjacent/highway, and occupant failure to report an accident.

Oct. 21

4:22 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 120 near Townline Road citied Sara E. Salazar Flores, 41, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.

Oct. 20

12:43 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on North Wells Street near West Main Street cited Tommy J. Honaker, 44, South Beloit, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Oct. 19

4:53 p.m.: An officer responding to a traffic accident on Wells Street cited Laura A. Garcia, 34, East Troy, on suspicion of operating while suspended.

Oct. 18

8:22 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Center Street cited David C. Estrada, 41, Wilmette, Illinois, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

2:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 300 block of West Main Street cited Daniel J. Keefe, 29, Libertyville, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Oct. 16

10:26 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited Dakota Mitchell Maritch, 19, Silver Lake, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 15

10:09 p.m.: An officer responding to the 700 block of Henry Street cited Billie Ann Morrissey, 18, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Oct. 12

4:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Sage Street near Grove Street cited Tomas Torres Baraja, 31, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without valid license.

Oct. 10

11:55 p.m.: An officer in the 100 block of East Main Street cited Joshua James Kincaid, 20, East Troy, and Alexa Lynn Woolard Johnson, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

1:28 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Michael Presley Monroe, 19, Pell Lake, on suspicion of retail theft.

Oct. 9

3:26 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard cited Joni Lee Newman, 21, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft.

Oct. 7

11:40 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street near Dodge Street cited Santos Serna Villegas, 33, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

3:15 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on state Highway 50 near state Highway 120 cited Nabor Servin, 36, Elkhorn, on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

12:11 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on County Road H near Grant Street cited Evelyn Real Vanegas, 33, Delavan, on suspicion of operating without valid license.

Oct. 6

12:24 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 13-year-old boy from Burlington on suspicion of possession of THC.

Oct. 1

12:30 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Genoa City and a a 14-year-old girl from Elkhorn on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Sept. 23

2:57 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Pell Lake on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

