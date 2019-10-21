Customers at the Lake Geneva post office probably have noticed a familiar face is gone from behind the counter.
Ken Dillingham, 58, of Williams Bay, retired from postal work in early September, ending a 32-year career that included many years as a boisterous presence in the Lake Geneva post office.
Customer Paul Douglas, who visits the post office about three times a week, said he will miss Dillingham’s friendly and welcoming demeanor.
“He always brightened up the day,” Douglas said. “Every time you would go in there, he had a laugh and a smile.”
By being outgoing and friendly — and a little loud — Dillingham managed to bond with customers in a way that made their post office visits less humdrum, and left an impression on them.
Since his retirement, several customers have noticed him and approached him in the community.
“When I’m out and about shopping, a lot of them say, ‘Don’t I know you?,’” he said. “And I say, ‘Yeah, from the post office.’”
Steve Monticello, another post office regular, said Dillingham treated customers fairly, and seemed to care about his job. On occasion, Dillingham would offer tips on how postal customers could save themselves a few bucks.
“Ken was a shining star in that place,” Monticello said. “While some postal workers would see you as the next person in line, he was concerned about you as a customer.”
Dillingham spent most of his career working as a mail carrier in Chicago before being transferred to Wisconsin. He started working in postal service in 1984 after he left the U.S. Army.
In Wisconsin, Dillingham found himself in the Delavan post office from 2006 to 2010. He then became postmaster in Darien before changing to the Lake Geneva post office in 2013.
He spent the last six years of his career working as a clerk in Lake Geneva, sorting mail, handling packages and assisting customers.
The most enjoyable part of the job, he said, was interacting with patrons, including business owners, attorneys and city employees.
“You tried to make everyone happy, regardless of what their ethnic make-up was or what their background was,” he said. “No matter if they were impoverished or rich, you always tried to treat them the same.”
The most difficult aspects of the job were delivering mail in the rain and being chased by dogs. He never got bitten by a dog, although he dropped his mailbag on occasion, returning later to retrieve and resume his route.
He said he received several awards while working for the Chicago post office, including outstanding carrier of the year and an award for perfect attendance.
“I was punctual and on time,” he said. “Rain, sleet or snow — I was there.”
Now that he is retired, Dillingham is focusing on his other career as pastor for Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delavan. He has served as a pastor there since 2005.
He said he has worked in the ministry since 1996.
He has received offers to pastor at churches elsewhere, but he has decided to remain in Delavan.
“I didn’t want to hurt the people here,” he said. “They had been hurt many times by pastors leaving them. Unfortunately, that’s the business side of church.”
He hopes to build expand the church and build the congregation.
“I love ministry. It gives me an uplifting moment,” he said. “I took that same aspect in the postal service.”