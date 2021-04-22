Lake Geneva Public Library launches community read program with Rotary Club

The Lake Geneva Public Library and Lake Geneva Rotary recently received a Museum and Library Services and Department of Public Instruction grant to establish a community read project, which began April 15.

“In spite of COVID-19, we were able to survey a variety of residents and hear their concerns and wishes for this community,” Emily Kornak, director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, said in a news release. “From these conversations, we learned that the health of the lake, water quality and conservation of our natural resources and areas are concerns that transcend age and socioeconomic status. That allowed us to develop a community read program that includes free, author-signed books for area residents, and a special Zoom event with the author, June 9.”

The book that has been selected for the community read project is “Rethink the Bins: Your Guide to Smart Recycling and Less Household Waste” by Julia Goldstein.

Copies of the book are available at the library. Residents can check to see if a copy of the book is still available by calling 262-249-5299.

The author event on Zoom will be held 6:30 p.m., June 9 and is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or the library’s Facebook page.

“We encourage everyone to attend the program with the author,” Jill Rodriguez, Lake Geneva Rotary Club president said in a news release. “This is a great way to discover some practical steps you can take to help promote environmental stewardship in your home and in our community.”