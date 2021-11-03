Lake Geneva Public Library to close at 3 p.m., Nov. 3 because of construction

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will close at 3 p.m. today, Nov. 3, because of construction.
The library will re-open 9 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 4.
For for more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299.
