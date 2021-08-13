Lake Geneva Public Library to offer weekend book sales through Labor Day

The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library will be offering mini book sales on select August weekends outside of the library through Labor Day, instead of having one large book sale this year.
Library patrons can shop and donate to the Friends of the Library's curbside book sale cart located to the left of the Lake Geneva’s Public Library’s main doors, 918 W. Main St.
Books cost $2 each, and paperbacks are $1. The cart will be continually restocked with gently-used books. Donations support Lake Geneva Public Library programs through the Friends of the Library .
"The pandemic has caused many charitable groups to change how they fundraise to support their community," Larry Kundert, Friends of the Library book sale chairman, said in a news release. "Also, inside library access is closed due to renovation. The Friends of the Library are a creative group. One of the ways we came up with monetizing all the donated books to support programming was placing books for sale outside library on carts. We have been trying the outdoor book cart concept out this summer on random nice days. It’s been a huge success. This accessibility, plus continually rotating in new books encourages patrons to browse each visit they make to the Library. Pricing is kept simple. The $2 donation is only a suggestion. Everything that goes in the donation box goes to benefit programs and services at the Lake Geneva Public Library."
The library currently is closed for renovations. Curbside pickup will be available during the closure.
For more information about the closing, renovation and capital fundraising campaign, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/.
The weekend book sales will be held Aug. 14 and Aug. 15; Aug. 20 and Aug. 21; Aug. 28 and Aug. 29; and Sept. 4, Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.