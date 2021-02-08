 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva Public Library to re-open Feb. 15 by appointment
The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., is set to re-open for in-person service by appointment only beginning Feb. 15, according to an announcement released by library representatives.

Patrons can schedule an appointment once a day for 60 minutes by visiting the library's website www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or by calling 262-249-5299.

Appointments can be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and  Thursday. Families can schedule library visits from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Patrons are required to wear a face mask the entire time they are in the building.

Curbside pickup will continue to be available for people who are unable to wear a facemask, and 24-hour Wi-Fi access will be available from the library parking stalls in front of the building. The library also offers hotspots for people to checkout materials.

Curbside pickup is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"We are thrilled to be able to begin seeing our patrons again," Library Director Emily Kornak said in a press release. "It's been tough being closed, even though I'm happy about how many people  are taking advantage of our curbside pickup service. While this is a limited re-opening, it is a way to start resuming in-person services for us while doing our best to keep library staff, as well as our community, safe and healthy. We will be monitoring COVID-19 activity in our area in the hope that we will soon be able to expand access hours." 

For more information, visit the library website www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

