Lake Geneva radio station, 96.1 FM hacked, airing playlist until it can resolve issue

A Lake Geneva radio station temporarily went off the air after being the victim of a ransomware attack.

WLKG 96.1 FM, which is operated by CTJ Communications, temporarily went off the air about 2:32 a.m., July 30 after the station’s internal network was hacked, and all the files that operate the station were encrypted.

Nancy Douglass, general manager for CTJ Communications/WLKG FM, said she came into the station early Friday morning to address the issue.

“When I got here, the three mainframe computers had a pop-up message on them saying all the files have been encrypted,” Douglass said. “It was like skull and crossbones. It’s like what you would see in the movies.”

Douglass said she then contacted the station’s software vendor and Lake Geneva Police Department regarding the incident. She said the FBI currently is investigating the case.

The station is currently airing a music playlist until it is able to resume with its regular programming.

Douglass said regular programming will not be able to resume until all the files are decrypted and is not certain when that will happen.