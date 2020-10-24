Lake Geneva ramps up borrowing plan to $10 million

Lake Geneva city officials are considering borrowing $10 million — much more than usual — during the next three years to fund Riviera renovations and to purchase new police and fire vehicles.
The borrowing proposed as part of the city’s annual budget-making process is about three times more than the city’s practice in recent years of taking on new debt.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee have unanimously endorsed the borrowing plan, which still must be approved by the full city council.
The council is scheduled to take final action on its 2021 budget by the end of December.
In addition to the Riviera project, the city is planning borrowing over the next three years to purchase a new fire engine and a mobile command unit to be shared by police and fire.
Although the city has itemized plans for much of the new borrowing proposal, no specific purchases have been identified for nearly half of the money.
Officials said the city’s practice in recent years has been to borrow at a rate of about $3 million to $3.5 million every three years, compared with the current proposal to take on $10 million in new debt over the next three years.
Mayor Charlene Klein said she initially was not in favor of borrowing money to fund the Riviera renovation. But she now supports taking on debt to allow work on the city-owned tourism mecca to be completed in a more timely manner.
Mechanical issues in the building need to be addressed soon, Klein said, and people want to use the Riviera’s popular ballroom as the site for wedding receptions.
“We need to get that facility up and running,” she said. “It’s an icon of Lake Geneva. It’s one of the things that people come here to see.”
To generate revenue for the Riviera, city officials already have approved higher wedding rental rates, and they are considering boosting the city’s hotel tax from 5 percent to 8 percent.
Of the $10 million in proposed new borrowing, officials say $4.3 million would go toward the Riviera. That is on top of $1.5 million borrowed last year to begin exterior repairs and remodeling work on the lakefront landmark.
The city plans to renovate the first floor of the building early next year and also to improve plumbing and other mechanical systems.
Some aldermen have discussed the city holding fundraisers to help pay for the Riviera and to reduce the amount of money that the city would need to borrow.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she is disappointed that members of the newly-created Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee have not conducted any fundraisers to raise money.
Flower said fundraisers could reduce the city’s need to invest other funds in the project.
“Maybe we can get it down to $2 million,” she said.
Alderman John Halverson said he, too, would be in favor of the city conducting fundraisers to help pay for the Riviera.
“I don’t think we’ve gone as aggressively as we wanted to on the fundraising,” Halverson said.
Support Local Journalism
Alderman Ken Howell said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he does not feel the city can rely on fundraising this year. He said the city could conduct fundraisers later to pay off money that is borrowed.
“Any fundraising we could do would be great,” Howell said. “I don’t know if we can count on raising that much money, then finding ourselves short.”
The city also is considering applying for grants to pay for the Riviera renovations.
Another portion of the $10 million debt plan would go toward purchasing a police-fire mobile command vehicle that would cost about $500,000.
Fire Chief John Peters told aldermen that the fire department would use the mobile command unit during community events and to respond to major emergencies.
Police Lt. Edward Gritzner said the police department’s current mobile command unit is about 40 years and has outdated technology.
“I was 2 years old when it was put into service — just to put it into perspective,” he said.
Gritzner said a new mobile command unit is needed because of Lake Geneva’s growing population and the increasing number of people who visit the community each year.
He said the mobile command unit also could be used in case there is a riot or demonstration or drowning at a lake.
“That’s the type of thing where mobile command is the most important,” he said.
Officials say a new mobile command unit could last the city up to 30 years, and could be outfitted with updated technology.
Another $775,0000 would be spent to replace a fire engine that is about 24 years old. Peters said a new fire engine is needed, because parts are no longer available for the current engine’s pump and other components.
“So, that’s a problem,” he said.
Peters said the department could restore the current fire engine for about $350,000, but the department would still have a vehicle that is about 24 years old.
Flower said she is in favor of replacing a fire engine for which replacement parts are no longer available.
“It makes a lot of sense,” she said, “especially since the department has a 1996 vehicle that’s getting up there.”
Howell said he also is in favor of purchasing a new engine for the fire department.
“The department has always been fiscally responsible,” Howell said. “And we certainly need up-to-date equipment.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.