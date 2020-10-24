Lake Geneva ramps up borrowing plan to $10 million

Lake Geneva city officials are considering borrowing $10 million — much more than usual — during the next three years to fund Riviera renovations and to purchase new police and fire vehicles.

The borrowing proposed as part of the city’s annual budget-making process is about three times more than the city’s practice in recent years of taking on new debt.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee have unanimously endorsed the borrowing plan, which still must be approved by the full city council.

The council is scheduled to take final action on its 2021 budget by the end of December.

In addition to the Riviera project, the city is planning borrowing over the next three years to purchase a new fire engine and a mobile command unit to be shared by police and fire.

Although the city has itemized plans for much of the new borrowing proposal, no specific purchases have been identified for nearly half of the money.

Officials said the city’s practice in recent years has been to borrow at a rate of about $3 million to $3.5 million every three years, compared with the current proposal to take on $10 million in new debt over the next three years.