Lake Geneva ready to go small with new homes

Downsized homes could soon be under construction in Lake Geneva at the new “Big Sky Village” development.
The Lake Geneva City Council on March 23 unanimously approved plans for the development with 16 pint-sized homes, each only about 1,000 square feet in size.
The development is planned at 302 Townline Road near State Highway 120, on the east side of the city. The two-story homes, costing about $200,000 each, will offer two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rooftop patio deck.
Officials with the development company, Clear Sky LLC, say the project is designed to make Lake Geneva living affordable for families who do not need a lot of living space.
“I feel good about approving this,” Alderman Doug Skates said. “I didn’t originally, but it’s grown on me.”
Representatives from Clear Sky LLC first presented plans for the development to the plan commission in January. The plan commission voted to endorse the project.
The subdivision initially was to include 20 homes, but the developers decided to reduce the number to 16 based on the advise of the plan commission members.
The development also will offer homeowners green space areas, pedestrian paths and a recreation area.
Some city officials have expressed concern about whether Big Sky Village will provide enough parking.
The development includes enough off-street parkiing for two vehicles per home, as well as a parking lot at one end of the development.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower questioned whether parking would spill over onto Townline Road.
“The whole parking situation has me concerned,” Flower said. “How are we going to address that?”
Michael Hanley of Clear Sky LLC said during a March 16 plan commission meeting that there will be adequate parking. Hanley said the pint-sized homes would not accommodate large families with numerous vehicles.
“These are 1,000 square-feet homes, we can’t imagine anyone is going to need more parking than that,” he said.
The city council still must approve detailed plans for the development.
Hanley said the company conducted an open house event March 14 for the development, and participants seemed enthused.
“It was overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “They seemed to be in favor, pretty much, of what we’re trying to do.”
No schedule for construction has been announced yet.
