Lake Geneva ready to go small with new homes

Downsized homes could soon be under construction in Lake Geneva at the new “Big Sky Village” development.

The Lake Geneva City Council on March 23 unanimously approved plans for the development with 16 pint-sized homes, each only about 1,000 square feet in size.

The development is planned at 302 Townline Road near State Highway 120, on the east side of the city. The two-story homes, costing about $200,000 each, will offer two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rooftop patio deck.

Officials with the development company, Clear Sky LLC, say the project is designed to make Lake Geneva living affordable for families who do not need a lot of living space.

“I feel good about approving this,” Alderman Doug Skates said. “I didn’t originally, but it’s grown on me.”

Representatives from Clear Sky LLC first presented plans for the development to the plan commission in January. The plan commission voted to endorse the project.

The subdivision initially was to include 20 homes, but the developers decided to reduce the number to 16 based on the advise of the plan commission members.

The development also will offer homeowners green space areas, pedestrian paths and a recreation area.